Douglas Arc members who were recognized at the March 30 ceremony. Back row from left, President of Douglas ARC Nancie Ames, Alvino Garcia, DARC Director John Vaughn, Bernardo Ruiz, Cathy Grainger, Ismael Espinosa, Ray Washington and Robert Hoke. Front row, from left, Denise Rojas, Christy Rodriguez, Maria Torres and Terry Willis. Not pictured are Randy Ramirez and Amira Morales.
With John Vaughn in the background, Nancie Ames, president of the Douglas ARC, presents Alvino Garcia with his Employee of the Month certificate for December.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Maria Torres is presented with her certificate for Employee of the Month for April from Nancie Ames, president of Douglas ARC.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Bernardo Ruiz is all smiles as he receives his Employee of the Month certificate from Nancie Ames.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DOUGLAS — Douglas’ ARC honored its eployees of the month for 2021 at a special awards ceremony March 30.
Due to restrictions from the omicron virus, the event was limited to clients and a few selected DARC board members.
The ceremony was John Vaughn’s first since replacing Gary Clark as executive director of the Douglas ARC.
“Due to omicron, we didn’t have a usual full dinner this year where we invite the public in,” he said. “We still wanted to do something where we could recognize our Employee of the Month for 2021. We just modified it some.”
Vaughn recognized the Employee of the Month for January through December, adding there wasn’t an Employee of the Year selected.
“Each winner gets a $25 check,” he said. “We have three different programs here, the DTA (day treatment of adults), the yard crew and the kitchen crew. All the staff gets together, and they talk amongst themselves who they feel really excelled that month out of these three programs. They vote and the majority rules. Sometimes it’s unanimous, sometimes it’s not. Today each of the monthly winners received their certificate of recognition.”
Vaughn said the transition of stepping in for Clark has been interesting.
“I did a lot of the administrative programing stuff with the state,” he said. “It was the day-to-day stuff I didn’t do. I did have a learning curve and it’s helpful knowing Gary is just a phone call away.”
Due to COVID, Vaughn says there will be no Mother’s Day Cake Auction this year and no carne asada benefit at Border Mart.
“Scotty at the American Legion offered us their place to use for the cake auction,” he said. “The board decided against it at this time.”
Vaughn said donation flyers are being mailed to those who have purchased cakes in the past
Hamburger sale April 22
Vaughn announced that the Douglas ARC would be having a hamburger sale at the DARC Building on Ninth Street and F Avenue on Friday, April 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
There are no advance tickets, hamburgers can be purchased through walk-up only for $7, which will include chips and a drink.
“We will accept pre-orders and will deliver to the schools and any other place we need to,” he said. “They can call us that day and we will get them taken care of. Instead of the carne asada, it’s just going to be a hamburger sale.”
Donations will also be accepted that day as well.
For information contact the Douglas ARC at 520-364-7473