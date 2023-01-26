DOUGLAS − Douglas’ ARC honored its employees of the month for 2022 at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 19.
John Vaughn completed his first full year since replacing Gary Clark as executive director of the Douglas ARC.
Vaughn admits there were some challenges, but it was a good year, the highlight being the opening of the new thrift store, the 2nd Time Around, which opened Aug. 1 in the San Antonio Plaza.
“The thrift store really did well for us,” Vaughn said. “It was a new adventure for us. It’s been a big surprise.”
Vaughn announced that Douglas ARC recently purchased a rag-cutting machine, allowing it to cut up old unsellable clothes and turn them into rags, which they now sell in five-pound bags at the thrift store.
“We can cut jeans, shirts, take the buttons and zippers off of them and turn them into rags,” he said. “We also just recently purchased a used cardboard baler. (On Wednesday, Jan. 18) we bailed our first bale of cardboard. We took four truckloads of cardboard and packed them into one bale. We’re hoping to take it to Tucson when we go to pick up stuff at the Food Bank and sell it and recycle it. It takes two people and one staff to run it. We’re creating new job skills with this.”
Vaughn shared there are six different departments within ARC and an estimated 35-40 people are employed.
The kitchen crew prepared more than 37,700 meals last year he said, an average of about 125 per day, which were delivered to people in Douglas, Bisbee and the surrounding area. His yard crew worked an estimated 13,630 hours in the community and the DTA (Day Treatment of Adults) worked 910 hours in the community.
Vaughn, along with past president Vicky Merritt who was filling in for current president Nancie Ames, recognized the Employee of the Month for January through December which is voted on by the Douglas ARC staff.
“Each winner gets a $25 check,” Vaughn said. “All the staff gets together, and they talk amongst themselves who they feel really excelled that month out of these three programs. They vote and the majority rules. Sometimes it’s unanimous, sometimes it’s not. Today each of the monthly winners received their certificate of recognition.”
One of those being honored was Ira Stewart, June’s Employee of the Month.
Stewart has been with Douglas ARC for four years, he said. He works with the yard crews and just recently helped with the cardboard baler.
“I like raking up the piles and loading stuff in the truck,” he said.
When asked how it felt being recognized as the Employee of the Month he said “it feels awesome.”
Vaughn also presented what he called the “Presidents Awards to the following organizations:
The Legacy Foundation of Southern Arizona, the Douglas Elks Lodge, Douglas’ American Legion, Jo’s Consignment Antiques & Uniques, the Fort Huachuca Thrift Shop and the Arizona Community Foundation.
Prior to the awards ceremony a meal was served.
Denise Rojas, who has worked in the ARC kitchen for about 12 years, says she really likes her job and making fried chicken.
“She also makes some mean cookies,” Vaughn said. “They are really good.”
“I never miss (a day),” Rojas said. “I’m here all the time.”
Vaughn and his board of directors will meet in February and decide whether to host the Mother’s Day Cake Auction this year.