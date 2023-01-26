DOUGLAS − Douglas’ ARC honored its employees of the month for 2022 at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 19.

John Vaughn completed his first full year since replacing Gary Clark as executive director of the Douglas ARC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?