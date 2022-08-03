DOUGLAS — Douglas Arc officially opened its thrift store called the 2nd Time Around in the San Antonio Plaza Monday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony with the DARC board of directors was held declaring the store, at 1346 N. San Antonio, officially open.
“We’re really excited for this opportunity for DARC,” DARC President Nancie Ames said. “It’s an opportunity for us to have our clients still working and filing a need that the city of Douglas has. This is a really nice setup that we have here. We wish them all the best.”
Ames is hoping the community will support this new store that is doing all that it can to support residents with special needs.
“This is a very exciting day for DARC,” she said. “This is a great opportunity. We just hope we continue to see success.”
Store manager Mercedes Ogletree supervises a staff of approximately eight who are a mix of full- and part-time employees.
“This has been like one big treasure hunt,” she said. “People have been so generous donating items that are in really good condition. We’ve also had people stop by and ask when they could stop by and drop off their donations. Putting everything together has been an adventure.”
Ogletree said employees Noelani Ramirez and Freddy Durazo were a huge help getting everything ready for the grand opening.
“We have basically started from the ground up and here we are,” she said.
When John Vaughn, the executive director for DARC, first examined the possibility of opening a thrift store he had no idea of the response he would get.
It was so overwhelming he had to rent the adjacent vacant store.
“When we first started getting stuff, we soon realized that the space we were in was too small, so we rented the space next to us and cut an access hole to it,” he said. “Now the store is almost twice the size of what it was when we first started. We’re looking forward to serving the community and putting our people to work.”
According to Vaughn, he’s been getting donations from not only local residents but also Bisbee and Sierra Vista.
“Sunday night I had people call me from Bisbee telling me they had stuff for our store that was specifically dropped off for us and could I come get it,” he said. “Joe’s Consignment in Bisbee had been our guardian angel. They have provided us with furniture that they’re overflowed with. They also hooked us up with a place in Sierra Vista. It helps to have friends. It’s been awesome.”
Ogletree said the store will carry clothing, electronic items, housewares, books, movies, cassette tapes, DVDs, shoes, pictures, frames, a wide variety of knickknacks, tools and toys.
“Any items dropped off after business hours will be considered illegal dumping,” Vaughn said. “So, if you have something, call us, we can come get it
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Call 520-368-4096 for information.
