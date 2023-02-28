Douglas ARC takes on another new business venture

Ramona Ramirez, the program site manager for Douglas ARC, prepares a breakfast tostada for one of the customers to the Senior Cafe.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas ARC has taken on a new business venture with the opening of a senior cafe at the Douglas ARC Senior Center, 610 E. Ninth St.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new establishment was held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?