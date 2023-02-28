DOUGLAS — Douglas ARC has taken on a new business venture with the opening of a senior cafe at the Douglas ARC Senior Center, 610 E. Ninth St.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new establishment was held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
“We’re looking for the coffee clutches who want to come in and have a quiet place to sit, maybe read a magazine and have a bite to eat,” John Vaughn of Douglas ARC said. “We have specials of the day we will be offering.”
Vaughn added the city of Douglas has come in and will be offering activities for the residents from 9-11 a.m.
“They want to start teaching yoga, having classes on scams, Medicare,” he said. “They want to coordinate with physical therapists who will be offering some type of weightlifting training so if you go to fall you can catch yourself.”
Vaughn said he’s had this idea for several months.
“The seniors that we have here just come here to eat and then they leave,” he said. “We want to make this more of a senior site.”
Vaughn said Anel Lopez with the city approached him in October about using his location to host this type of event for the seniors.
“We will be launching private, preventive senior activities from 9-11,” Lopez said. “We wanted to collaborate with DARC since they have the facility to be able to host event. We will provide various activities, different games, arts and crafts. Later on we hope to be able to host birthday parties and different celebrations.
“We want to be that hub for people to come and social network but at the same time be that hub for different types of educational classes. They started their cafe already; we’ll be launching our program in the next couple of weeks.”
“This is a perfect place for that,” Vaughn said.
The Senior Cafe will be open 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday with the city doing its event from 9-11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
“We need to do something for the seniors of Douglas,” Vaughn said.
For information on the Senior Cafe and to check out th3 daily specials visit its Facebook page at Friends of Douglas ARC | Facebook.
