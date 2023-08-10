DOUGLAS — The Douglas Art Association presents “Playing with Scissors” a quilt show that presents quilts from local artisans who have a love of fabric.
Quilts of all sizes, shapes and colors are on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from Aug. 2 through Sept. 5 at the Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street next to the U.S. Post Office.
A reception is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12.
Allison Vigil of Douglas is one of the quilters whose craftsmanship is on display.
“We decided there were a lot of local quilters that have a love of fabric so we decided that we would throw up a quilt display,” she said. “We have a wide variety of quilts. We have quilts that are hand pieced and hand quilted.
“We have quilts that are machine pieced and machine quilted. We have applique quilts, paper piece quilts, art quilts, antique quilts and quilts that were finished yesterday (July 31).”
Vigil said applique is when a pattern is traced on a fabric. In hand applique, the edges are folded over and sewn down by hand or machine appliqued.
“We have examples of hand applique and machine applique,” she said.
Vigil said there are quilts on display at The Gallery that people have been working on for longer than five years and there are some that have been finished in a week.
“It’s always a labor of love,” she said. “Sometimes you will start on one and you decide you don’t like how it’s going together and so you put it away, and that’s called an unfinished quilt. Then there are others you just keep working on because your goal is to get it finished.”
There are quilts with pockets. One has Harley Davidson designs on it.
“We also have instruction on how a quilt is put together,” Vigil said. “We also have a wide variety of different fabrics.”
Nancie Ames, Margaret Bemis, Jill Forsythe, Mary Fogleman and Pat Guimont have quilts on display this month.
Fogleman has provided a quilting frame that she received as a Christmas gift in 1982 that was built by her father-in-law from a plan she ordered from an ad in a quilting magazine. She finished her first quilt on it in 1983.
Anyone visiting the display is invited to try their hand at quilting.
Additional photos and information on the quilting display can be found on The Gallery Facebook page.
