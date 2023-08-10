DOUGLAS — The Douglas Art Association presents “Playing with Scissors” a quilt show that presents quilts from local artisans who have a love of fabric.

Quilts of all sizes, shapes and colors are on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from Aug. 2 through Sept. 5 at the Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street next to the U.S. Post Office.

