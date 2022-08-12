Douglas Art Gallery hosts Monsoon exhibit

Jill Forsythe shows off her monsoon painting,  which won "Best Use of Color" at the Douglas Art Association's Monsoon Art Storm 2022 at The Gallery on 10th Street.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Throughout the month of August the Douglas Art Association will be hosting Monsoon Art Storm 2022 at The Gallery on 10th Street next to the U.S. Post Office.

Twenty-six entries were judged Aug. 2-4 and the winners were announced at a reception Aug. 6.

