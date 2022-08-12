Douglas Art Gallery hosts Monsoon exhibit

DOUGLAS — Throughout the month of August the Douglas Art Association will be hosting Monsoon Art Storm 2022 at The Gallery on 10th Street next to the U.S. Post Office.
Twenty-six entries were judged Aug. 2-4 and the winners were announced at a reception Aug. 6.
Alyzabelen Holguin was the winner in the Youth Division and Jill Forsythe’s oil painting of a monsoon storm was the winner of the Best Use of Color Award.
Forsythe, who recently took up painting and has been taking painting classes with Crystal Foreman in Animas, New Mexico, said this was the first time she’s entered one of her paintings in an exhibit. She was surprised but also very happy when she learned she had won her division.
“I’ve been learning how to look at color and create it,” she said. “I take pictures of everything before I paint it. This is an actual sunset I saw that I turned into a painting. We’ve had some gorgeous sunsets here.”
Forsythe said it took her about 2½ months to complete the painting.
“First you’ve got to think about it, then you take the canvas and draw it out,” she said. “I draw it out by pencil first. Then you do a wash with oil paint. It’s all oil paint. I begin with a light color. Then you do dark to light and background to foreground. And you have to layer it. On oil paint you have to wait for it to dry before adding another color. You can’t put a wet color on top of a wet color. You have to wait for it to dry. That could take a couple of weeks.”
Forsythe admitted it was a challenge getting the painting done but now that it is, she’s happy with the finished product.
“This is very rewarding,” she said. “I had to be talked into entering.”
Forsyth’s painting and the other Monsoon exhibits can be viewed at The Gallery Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.