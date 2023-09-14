DOUGLAS − The Douglas Art Gallery,  at 625 E. 10th St. in Douglas, will be hosting a reception for local photographer Bobbi Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson, a Douglas native, will have some of her photography as well as her woodworking on display throughout September.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?