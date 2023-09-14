DOUGLAS − The Douglas Art Gallery, at 625 E. 10th St. in Douglas, will be hosting a reception for local photographer Bobbi Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Johnson, a Douglas native, will have some of her photography as well as her woodworking on display throughout September.
“I’ve always been interested in photography,” Johnson said. “I’ve done it since I was a little kid. I would find myself taking pictures of whatever I could. My family has always supported me and really encouraged me.
,I guess you could say my grandfather Mike Atwood, helped get me started. He loved to collect art. He was a big inspiration. He retired from the county jail. He would be here (at the gallery) volunteering. He kept telling me I had a talent and I need to put it out there.”
Several years ago, Johnson began working with wood, which now compliments her photography in that some of the images she shoots could wind up in wood.
“I do home care for the elderly and there was a lady who was a professional wood burner, and she took time to show me what to do and how to do it,” she said. “I fell in love with it.”
Johnson does custom designs and says the projects can take several hours to complete.
“A lot depends on the design and the other stuff around it like the bark,” she said. “I can go super small as well. I’ve made coasters for weddings.”
For her photography, Johnson says nothing beats a Canon camera.
“I like the functionality of it,” she said. “I find it easy to use. It seems to work better for me.”
Johnson is excited about her upcoming art reception and invites the community to stop by The Art Gallery and check out her exhibit.
“I want to show people what I can do,” she said. “Most of this is custom work, one of a kind. I don’t usually do two alike.”
