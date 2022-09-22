DOUGLAS − The Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street held a reception Saturday, Sept. 17, for its featured artist this month, Bill Clark.
Clark, who relocated to Douglas from Sierra Vista, has an estimated 39 different paintings on display this month. His art will be on display at The Gallery through Sept. 30.
Clark, who says he’s been painting for quite some time, said a family member, Robert Wood, was one of his first inspirations.
“I got my first paint set when I was about 10 years old and been doing it off and on ever since,” he said. “I like to paint landscapes, people, trucks. If you see my art, you’ll see all these things.”
Several of the art pieces on display include one of Clark’s old trucks, another is of a long-time friend.
Another depicts a cow standing guard at a cattle guard and various landscapes around Cochise County, including several from Bisbee.
“Every time I would go over a cattle guard this was what was in my mind,” he said. “Most of my work is done in oil. In the past I lived on a boat, so I did a lot of acrylics (painting). Some of these paintings are done in several hours, maybe a day.”
Clark said he learned a while back The Gallery needed an artist for September and friends of his from The Gallery approached him about providing it.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done something like this,” he said. “I’ve shown a couple of pictures in Bisbee but nothing like this. This is my first large show.
“Being an artist allows me to be creative and try different things that may or may not work in my art.
“I’m happy people can come here and see some of the work that I have done over the years. It’s normally in my house either on the walls or behind the couch.”
Clark’s art can be viewed Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gallery, 625 10th St., next to the U.S. Post Office.