DOUGLAS — Douglas High School physics and engineering teacher Andrea Barallardos is one of 15 state semifinalists for the 2024 Arizona Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year.
“I have an interview on Aug. 23 in Phoenix,” Barallardos said. “There I will be asked several questions. I will also present a lesson video and handout, and some artifacts that represent me as a teacher. I will also be asked to give an extemporaneous speech. It is a lot, but I am excited for it. They will notify us the evening of the 23rd if we end up in the top five.”
The winner will be announced Oct. 14 at the Madison Center for the Arts building in Phoenix.
It’s been quite a year for Barallardos. In March she was named Cochise County’s Teacher of the Year. In April Barallardos was notified she was the SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year for the state. In May she learned she had been selected the Region 5 National Advisor of the Year, which included the western United States and qualified her for the national honor she won in June. On June 20 Barallardos was interviewed by the judges along with the other candidates at a national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, and that evening, in front of more than 12,000 attendees, Barallardos was informed she had been selected the national advisor of the year.
Barallardos is beginning her 25th year of teaching at DHS and says she enjoys every minute of it.
“I push my students to believe they can accomplish great things,”Barallardos told the Herald/Review in a previous interview. “They in turn push me to do the same.”
Last year’s Arizona Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year was Ty White, a chemistry teacher at Willcox High School.
