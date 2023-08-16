Douglas’ Barallardos, state semifinalist for teacher of the year

Douglas High School instructor Andrea Barallardos is a semifinalist for the Arizona High School Teacher of the Year and was named this year’s Cochise County Teacher of the Year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School physics and engineering teacher Andrea Barallardos is one of 15 state semifinalists for the 2024 Arizona Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year.

“I have an interview on Aug. 23 in Phoenix,” Barallardos said. “There I will be asked several questions. I will also present a lesson video and handout, and some artifacts that represent me as a teacher. I will also be asked to give an extemporaneous speech. It is a lot, but I am excited for it. They will notify us the evening of the 23rd if we end up in the top five.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?