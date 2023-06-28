DOUGLAS — Douglas High School physics and engineering teacher and SkillsUSA advisor Andrea Barallardos was named the 2023 SkillsUSA National Advisor of the Year at the SkillsUSA’s 59th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference June 19-23 in Atlanta.

In March Barallardos was named Cochise County’s Teacher of the Year. In April she was informed she had been named the SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year for the state of Arizona.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?