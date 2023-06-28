Douglas High School was presented with the Model of Excellence Award. Shown on stage in Atlanta receiving that award are, from left, Albert Young, Estevan Montano, Elijah Barallardos, Moses Miramontes, Andrea Barallardos, Lleyten Angulo, Daniel Coronado, Fernando Vildosola and Melissa Rodriguez.
Douglas' Andrea Barallardos shows off her awards after being named the 2023 SkillsUSA National Advisor of the Year.
Submitted
Submitted
Douglas High School principal Melissa Rodriguez, left, and Andrea Barallardos.
DOUGLAS — Douglas High School physics and engineering teacher and SkillsUSA advisor Andrea Barallardos was named the 2023 SkillsUSA National Advisor of the Year at the SkillsUSA’s 59th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference June 19-23 in Atlanta.
In March Barallardos was named Cochise County’s Teacher of the Year. In April she was informed she had been named the SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year for the state of Arizona.
In late May she was notified she had been selected the Region 5 National Advisor of the Year, which includes the western United States, qualifying her for the national honor.
She was interviewed by the judges Tuesday, June 20, along with the other region advisors.
Later that evening, on stage in front of more than 12,000 attendees, she was informed she had been selected the national advisor of the year.
“I am still so shocked and excited,” she said. “As I push my students to believe they can accomplish great things, they in turn push me to do the same. This award is a culmination of hard work, a clear vision and a desire to make a difference. I am extremely proud to represent my students, chapter, school and our entire Douglas community as the SkillsUSA National Advisor of the Year 2023.”
Barallardos and her students also received gold medals for Models of Excellence on Wednesday, June 21, and were recognized on stage on Friday, June 23.
“Tuesday through Thursday I had two teams compete in their multi day competitions,” she said. “We placed eighth in Robotics and Automation Technology and ninth in Mobile Robotics, so both were in the top 10. I am so proud of all of our accomplishments.”
Douglas Unified School District Superintendent Ana Samaniego said the “DUSD and DHS are extremely proud of Barallardos. A teacher always gives the very best and provides unconditional support to all students without expecting anything back, but knowing they have positively impacted as many students is a reward in itself. For Andrea, well, this has definitely been her year and finishing off as the National SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year just confirms the outstanding educator, coach and advisor she is. We congratulate her and all her accomplishments.”
