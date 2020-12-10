DOUGLAS - A Mexican national is facing federal narcotic smuggling and immigration violation charges after being arrested by Douglas Border Patrol agents Dec. 1.
According to a U.S.B.P. report, close to 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at approximately $120,000, was discovered inside a white late 1990s Ford Explorer during a traffic stop outside of Douglas.
“The vehicle was spotted by one of our cameras,” a U.S.B.P. spokesperson said. “We could see something was being loaded in it. Because of the camera we couldn’t confirm what it was so we sent agents to investigate. The agents were eventually able to encounter the vehicle and ended up arresting the driver and confiscated the marijuana.”
According to the spokesperson, the investigation into this seizure is continuing.