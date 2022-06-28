DOUGLAS — The back hall at American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 just became a bit cooler thanks to a generous donation from a local business.
Byrd’s Sheet Metal and Construction of Douglas recently donated an air conditioning unit, materials as well as the cost of the crane to hoist the unit on top of the Legion, while the labor for the installation of the duct work was completed at a reduced cost to the American Legion.
According to Scott Babicky, manager of the Fred Hilburn Post, the back hall at the Legion had three swamp cooler units that would not work well during the summer.
“We had talked with Byrd’s over the years about getting us a price for an air conditioning unit for the back hall,” Babicky said. “We have air conditioning in the bar, and you can feel the difference between the bar and the back hall, especially during the summer. We’ve had those swamp coolers for over 14 years. They never did work well during the summer.
“There were times we would have parties back there and I would have to warn people that if it was humid outside these things might not work as well as they would like.”
Ricky Byrd, owner of Byrd’s Sheet Metal and Construction, said the A/C unit that was donated to the American Legion had been on top of another business and was removed when that business decided to expand to a larger unit.
On Friday, June 24, a large crane from Smiley Crane Serviceof Tucson was in Douglas helping place some additional air conditioning units on top of another business Byrd’s is working on. Once the initial project was complete, the crane made its way to the American Legion where the unit, which Byrd said weighed an estimated 1,200 pounds, was lifted and placed on top of the roof.
“We try to help out our community whenever we can,” Byrd said. “We’ve helped out the American Legion in the past and are happy we are able to do so once again. If we can help, we’ll help.”
Byrd said there is still some installation work to be done but if everything goes according to schedule, the American Legion should have air conditioning by the Fourth of July.
Babicky said the money the legion is paying Byrd’s for their labor has been raised through the Monday hamburger nights, Taco Tuesday and Friday dinners.
“This has been something we’ve wanted to do for years,” he said. “After we finished the bar project, we turned our focus to the back hall. That hall has been used for countless fundraisers raising over $100,000 over the years. Now with the new air conditioning it won’t be so hot back there.”
Babicky wanted to thank all those who purchased food over the years as well as the volunteers who helped with the food service, the community for its overwhelming support of its food sales along with Byrd’s Sheet Metal and Construction for helping get this latest project completed.