Mayra Escarcega, right, was recognized by Ralph Robles and the DBN for her assistance at several of the events last year and for also assisting in bringing Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. into the DBN.
Alex Boneo, left, visits with Albert Ortiz and his daughter, Camilla, at the Douglas Business Network Meet and Greet Mixer Feb. 10 in Douglas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Leya and Jeff Davenport tabulate the scores from the Trivia Night they hosted at the DBN mixer in Douglas Feb. 10.
DBN photo
Mayra Escarcega, right, was recognized by Ralph Robles and the DBN for her assistance at several of the events last year and for also assisting in bringing Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. into the DBN.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network kicked off its fourth year of existence with a Meet and Greet Mixer Friday, Feb. 10, at Diane’s Photography on G Avenue.
The event featured a trivia night courtesy of Jeff and Leya Davenport of Sierra Vista. Douglas City Councilwoman Danya Acosta was the guest speaker and several recognition awards were handed out.
Ralph Robles, president of the DBN, welcomed new members Chiricahua Community Health Centers and StartUp Unidos, which is based in Nogales, at the event.
Other new members who have joined the DBN but were not at the mixer were Toro Taxes, Cash Time Loans, Cricket Wireless, Copper Queen Community Hospital, Danitza Moreno Financial Professional and the Douglas Market and Bazaar.
According to Robles the latest membership brings the number of businesses who are part of the DBN to 47, some of which are based in Douglas, Sierra Vista, Nogales and Tucson.
Robles says the first two years the DBN was in existence were challenging.
“The third and fourth year has been more of us proving what we are about,” he said. “It’s been a little easier for us to attract new members.”
Robles said the mission of the DBN is to get businesses together to market and promote them.
“Any way we can help a business succeed is a true goal,” he said.
Also recognized were local singers Fernando Morales, who sang at the Food Truck Friday events and the DBN Expo last summer; Mayra Escarcega, who has sang in years past and also at last year’s DBN Expo; and Synae Jimenez, who helped open the first Food Truck Fridays on G Avenue and sang at Gadsden Summer Nights.
“They have been great supporters of the DBN, and I like to showcase their talents,” Robles said. “I’m just happy they are supportive of our community events.”
Robles says a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Douglas Market and Bazaar will take place in the coming weeks.
“We’re looking forward to adding new members, finding more resources, building, networking and connecting,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone