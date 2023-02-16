DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network kicked off its fourth year of existence with a Meet and Greet Mixer Friday, Feb. 10, at Diane’s Photography on G Avenue.

The event featured a trivia night courtesy of Jeff and Leya Davenport of Sierra Vista. Douglas City Councilwoman Danya Acosta was the guest speaker and several recognition awards were handed out.

