DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network celebrated its third anniversary with a celebration Friday, Oct. 21, at the Gadsden Hotel.

DBN president Ralph Robles welcomed three new businesses, the Texas Roadhouse of Sierra Vista, the Gadsden Hotel and the Lobos Locos Car Club, to the DBN, bringing its current membership to 43 businesses.

