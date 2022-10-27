DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network celebrated its third anniversary with a celebration Friday, Oct. 21, at the Gadsden Hotel.
DBN president Ralph Robles welcomed three new businesses, the Texas Roadhouse of Sierra Vista, the Gadsden Hotel and the Lobos Locos Car Club, to the DBN, bringing its current membership to 43 businesses.
The highlight of the evening came when Robles presented Eddie Garcia, the former owner of the Warehouse Bar on G Avenue, with the DBN’s Lifetime Achievement Award. According to Robles, Garcia operated the Warehouse for 42 years.
“Sometimes we overlook businesses that are not always in the public eye because they are dedicated to their business,” Robles said. “I feel sometimes we don’t recognize businesses that have put in many years of work. Eddie also gave Black Crown Entertainment its first opportunity to play for the public. Due to COVID the Warehouse wasn’t able to close its doors properly to the public and I felt Eddie needed recognition and closure for (his) 42 years of business in Douglas.”
Robles also recognized his three-year platinum members, which included Canvas Prints, the UPS Store, the Blueberry Cafe, KDAP 96.5 FM, Black Crown Entertainment, Farmers Insurance, Douglas Realty Group, Border Taco, Chatita’s Steakhouse, Guild Mortgage, Long Realty, the ACT Call Center and BB’s Dance Academy.
“Every business is different,” he said. “I try my best to make them relevant in the community and I look for every opportunity I can find to help them gain their clientele. I just have to thank our members for sticking by my side and supporting the events and networking (that) we do.”
Mariachi Mixteca from Tucson welcomed guests as they entered the Gadsden for the event and Gemma German’s Paul Huber Middle School Folklorico dancers performed several dances.
German was later recognized by Robles for 18 years of teaching Folklorico to her students.
Robles announced the DBN is on the verge of launching its first website.
“This Friday we are collaborating again with the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and adding the Better Business Bureau to the mix at the Bisbee Courtyard for another networking event,” he said.
”Our second year doing a business mixer outside of Douglas. Douglas Cares Kids Festival is coming up in November and Santa on G Avenue. Elf on the Loose in Douglas as well. We are always looking for new members to join our amazing group of businesses.”
