DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network welcomed another new member, the Douglas Market and Bazaar, to its organization on Saturday, Feb. 25, bringing its membership to 48.

Thaddeus Johnson organized the Douglas Market and Bazaar, which began in November and, weather permitting, runs every Saturday at the 10th Street Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

