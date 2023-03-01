DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network welcomed another new member, the Douglas Market and Bazaar, to its organization on Saturday, Feb. 25, bringing its membership to 48.
Thaddeus Johnson organized the Douglas Market and Bazaar, which began in November and, weather permitting, runs every Saturday at the 10th Street Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We wanted a place where the community could come together dispense their wears and get their information out,” he said. “This is meant to be more of a weekly community gathering type of thing.”
Johnson said city leaders were willing to work with them and have been very cooperative, especially Anel Lopez and Jennifer Smith.
Johnson said the Douglas Market and Bazaar has a Facebook page as well as a website.
“At DMAB, we gather the community and local organizations, to foster collaborative thinking, to further drive community innovation,” the website reads. “We believe that our community should be able to come together, work together, grow, benefit and help each other. We strive to be a strong asset to our community and not just those with means. DMAB and its associates are deeply concerned with our impoverished and creating a safe space for our less fortunate. We are creating this Market and Bazaar to bring our community closer together, to provide healthy activities and foods and to be able to better identify needs and solutions within our own area.”
Johnson said there is a vendor fee of $10 per weekend.
“If it’s an information booth then it’s just a donation,” he said. “So far, we’re committed through this coming November.”
Johnson said he is excited to be a part of the DBN.
Ralph Robles, president of the DBN, said he’s happy to have the Douglas Market and Bazaar as part of his membership which includes businesses based in Douglas, Sierra Vista, Nogales and Tucson.
Cochise County Supervisor Ann English was on hand for Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I think it’s important that we recognize the entrepreneurs,” she said. “They have something that the public can enjoy. I think it’s a good step for them to join the Douglas Business Network. That will help them grow and become more successful.”
Nathan and Brittany Darus, who own Aespyn and Friends Pet Sitting, were on hand Saturday providing a Toss & Fetch Showcase with their dogs Accel and Aespyn. The Daruses will be competing in a regional Dog Dock Diving Competition Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, in Huachuca City. This competition is where dogs leap off a diving deck into the water and are judged on height, distance and time.
Performing Saturday were local singers Fernando Morales, Mayra Escarcega and Synae Jimenez.
