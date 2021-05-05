DOUGLAS — The Douglas Business Network welcomed the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce into its membership at an event mixer that was held Friday at the Douglas Elks Lodge.
Emily Edwards-Barton, chief executive officer for SVAC, said the groups is are excited to join the DBN.
“We’re here for you; we’re all a part of Cochise County,” she said. “We are here to help support Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, Benson. If there is a need, we are here to help, to partner and help support the businesses in all our communities.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place commemorating the occasion that brings the DBN membership to 35 members, two of which are from Sierra Vista, three if you count Cochise College.
“We are proud to have you as members of the DBN,” Ralph Robles, DBN president said to SVAC after the ribbon cutting.
Later in the evening, Robles presented Ted Kulkens of Romitek Solutions, a computer repair business located at 1004 Cochise Avenue, wth his certificate of membership. Leo Gutierrez, owner of Power Zone Gym and member of the Douglas Realty Group, and Nathan Darus, band director at Douglas High School, were presented with special recognition certificates for their community efforts.
Business of the Month awards were presented to Haven Health for February and Verizon Wireless for March.
A check presentation in the amount of $853.11 was made to the St. Vincent de Paul in Douglas on behalf of Verizon Wireless and the DBN.
Verizon Wireless, along with various members of the DBN and truck and motorcycle clubs from Douglas, held a fundraising event at their location in March where the money was raised.
“Thank you everyone for helping out with this event,“ Robles said.
Nancie Ames, president of St. Vincent de Paul, was on hand for the presentation.
“We are so grateful to Verizon and to everybody that supported this fundraiser,” she said. “It’s really going to make a difference. Thank you so very, very much.”
Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay was the guest speaker at the mixer. She stressed the importance of educating all students in Cochise County so they can achieve economic independence and the communities in which they reside can have economic success.
“If we don’t do that, guess what happens, the students leave,” she said. “We have to give our students motivation, direction and purpose.”
Clay also addressed some of the COVID challenges schools throughout Cochise County experienced this past year.
“COVID really threw us a curveball,” she said. “All those students and teachers who were using computers, they did well but all those teachers and students who didn’t have computers or didn’t have access to the internet, they didn’t do well. Teachers had to learn how to teach online. Students had to learn how to learn online. Teachers had to learn how to tell if a student was having problems and also help the parents teach the kids.
“We had problems with equity, we had problems with students ghosting, parents had problems because they didn’t know how to co-teach. We had to reteach the parents, reteach the students and reteach the teachers. We had some parents that didn’t know what to do as far as computers were concerned.
“This was a hard time for us. We’re talking about a learning curve that was totally 100%, 90 degrees up. The social, emotional needs of our students were totally disrupted or destroyed and our teachers and superintendents weren’t ready for this but they did well and I hope you let them know that.”
The mixer was sponsored by Simply Bits, Blueberry Cafe, Canvas Prints and the UPS Store.