DOUGLAS − Twenty years ago Rosie Mendoza and the late Carol Huddleston organized the Douglas Back to School Care Fair as a way to help local families with free back to school supplies.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, more than 25 community-based organizations gathered at Airport Park for two hours and distributed more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies by organizations that set up tables where they handed out the supplies.
Adriana Romero, who took over for Huddleston, who passed away in 2015, and now works in conjunction with Mendoza, said she is seeing the need for help more than ever due to the increase in inflation.
“I’m very happy by the turnout that we had today,” Romero said. “Today’s numbers show us that there is a need right now and families are struggling. I was expecting a larger turnout than we’ve had in previous years and numbers show that. There are so many families struggling right now. I know for an average family to get school supplies for their kids runs about $600. Every little bit helps.”
Mendoza was recognized and Huddleston was remembered at a brief ceremony during the event.
“Thank you to all the organizations that came today,” Romero said. “Today’s turnout shows that there is a need to continue doing this.”
For Cornelia Munoz, longtime friend of Huddleston and Mendoza, it was a time of reflection and celebration.
“Carol and Rosie organized the first Care Fair 20 years ago,” Munoz said via text message. “The fact that we are still able to hold this event and have the support of the community and partners is amazing. Carol and Jim Huddleston will always hold a special place in my heart. Both saw a need for something in our community and spearheaded various events such as this one.
“(Rosie) recruited me to work on the Care Fair over 14 years ago, and I have not stopped. Health reasons kept me from attending this year, but I loved seeing pictures on social media. Douglas is known for being a community that comes together in times of need to help others grow. Thanks to Carol and Rosie, this event will continue to grow and provide much needed resources for our local students.”
Mary Lou Vigil of the Christian Life Center made it a point to thank Romero for all her hard work in continuing to keep this event moving forward.
“It takes the heart of a person who loves students and who loves our community to help make this event possible,” Vigil said. “Thank you for doing this and helping us continue this amazing event.”
Last year, due to COVID-19, the Care Fair was not held and instead a drive-thru event was held at Douglas High School where an estimated 600 backpacks were distributed.
“I want to thank all the organizations, beginning with Freeport McMoran, that participated,” Romero said. “Without them we would not have been able to pull this off.”
Romero said the city of Douglas allowed the use of Airport Park and the Christian Life Center covered the cost of insurance. Making Connections 4U / DBA Cochise Connections, Arizona@Work and the Douglas Unified School District were major contributing sponsors.
“This event takes a lot of people working together,” she said. “Being a part of this event has been very rewarding. Even though I’m not necessarily from Douglas I feel I am part of this community. When I first came to Douglas and met Mrs. Huddleston that’s how I got involved. I really enjoyed working with Mrs. Huddleston and Rosie in making sure that we continue this effort. To be able to survive through COVID and still be able to host this event is very rewarding.”