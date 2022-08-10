Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − Twenty years ago Rosie Mendoza and the late Carol Huddleston organized the Douglas Back to School Care Fair as a way to help local families with free back to school supplies.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, more than 25 community-based organizations gathered at Airport Park for two hours and distributed more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies by organizations that set up tables where they handed out the supplies.

