DOUGLAS — The Fifth Annual Douglas Cares Kids Festival hosted by the Douglas Business Network Sunday resulted in enough money being raised to help out some local youth this holiday season who may be in need of new winter clothing.
According to Ralph Robles, president of the DBN, $1,402 was raised Sunday; that’s in addition to $778 that was raised in two previous two fundraisers, a Trivia Night at Cilantros and a Massage and Wine Night at the Blueberry Cafe.
“Haven Health was the biggest sponsor this year,” Robles said. “Thank God I have a platform to help our community out. Huge thanks to everybody who helped, supported and donated. Your help is putting a smile on a child’s face.”
Sunday’s event was sponsored by Eunice’s Zumba Studio, the DBN, Haven Health, Jeff Davenport, Cilantros, EG Massage Therapy LLC, Fernando Morales, Black Crown Entertainment, the Blueberry Cafe, FBLA, Aespyn and Friends Pet Sitting, Amistades, Tabitha Sullivan, the Douglas Realty Group and Canvas Prints.
One of Santa’s helpers made a surprise visit to the event, chatting briefly with each of the kids while also taking pictures.
Robles said donations are still being accepted and anyone wanting to make a contribution may contact him through the Douglas Business Network Facebook page.