DOUGLAS — The Douglas Center for Academic Success handed out 46 diplomas during its high school graduation ceremony Thursday, May 26, at the 10th Street Park.
Marcela Munguia, principal at CAS, addressed the students one last time, reminding them what they had endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two of those years you had classes online but you’re here today and we welcome you while preparing to say goodbye and good luck to you,” she said. “We encourage you to stay on the path you have chosen. Many of you have decided to go on to Cochise College before going on to a university and for that we salute you.”
Munguia announced at graduation that Angela J. Ruiz Mayboca and Naomi R. Garcia had been selected this year’s salutatorians and Evaylyn G. Benitez and Melanie Lopez Acosta were selected the valedictorians.
Each of the speakers shared their memories of what school was like for them these past four years and encouraged their classmates to go out in the world and do their best to succeed while not forgetting where they came from.
Munguia said the word of the year for this graduating class is “thriving.”
“All of you are thriving, I can assure you of that,” she said. “You have come this far. All of you have attended college so you know what’s out there, it’s not a scary place, it’s a welcoming place. I have no doubt in my mind that every single one of you will succeed in whatever endeavor you wish to pursue. The only thing I ask of you is that you remember what we taught you. Always be grateful. Be grateful to the person that lends a hand, be grateful to the person that did the most. I hope all of my staff as well as myself have served you well.”
Following her remarks, the presentation of diplomas began, bringing with it cheers and even a few tears from those in attendance.
Vada Phelps, executive director for CAS, was in attendance for the commencement ceremony. After each graduate received their diplomas, she, along with board members Doris Tolbert, Robert Yancey, George Self and Abraham Villarreal congratulated the graduates as they exited the stage.