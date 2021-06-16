DOUGLAS — The Center for Academic Success in Douglas held its commencement ceremony Friday at the 10th Street Park where 34 graduates received their high school diplomas.
Marcela Munguia, principal for the Douglas CAS, announced this year’s commencement ceremony was the 25th in Douglas since the charter school was opened by Vada Phelps, the CAS executive director and superintendent.
“In 1995 we had 20 students enrolled. Now this sassy lady has turned this district into two “A” schools (elementary and middle school) and a B school which you all represent tonight.” Munguia said. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years. I promise you it does not get old. I really respect all your hard work especially in place of the year that we just went through.
“This is the longest year we’ve had because it lasted for 15 months. We asked you to stay behind closed doors. We asked you to not leave your house but we still asked you to continue to study. We did what we could with what we had and you guys raised the bar. Those of you that are here tonight are here because you were resilient, you were flexible and you did not give up. That is a major accomplishment. For that I salute you.”
Karen Manriquez Escarcega delivered the salutatory address; Camille Joselyn Ruiz the valedictory address.
Both Escarcega and Ruiz thanked their families, friends and teachers for their support in helping them get to where they are today.
“We have been through a lot.” Escarcega said. “It was not an easy year because of the pandemic. We overcame the challenges as we always do. We have made many memories together.”
Ruiz stated she is so proud of everyone of her classmates for all that they have accomplished.
“Even though it wasn’t normal this was our year,” she said. “We deserve to be celebrated. Today is a testament to our perseverance and excellence.”
Ruiz encouraged her classmates to follow their dreams and always strive to do their best.
“Thank you all for being my home away from home,” she concluded.
Munguia announced that four members of this class, Brandon Olivas, Brian Castro, Axel Gonzalez Tacho and Giovanny Medina Mazon have enlisted in the U.S. Marines. In attendance at the graduation was their recruiter, Staff Sgt. Karlos M. Soto of Sierra Vista.