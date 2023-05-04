DOUGLAS − Douglas celebrated Dia de los Niño (Children’s Day) on Saturday, April 30, at Airport Park east of Douglas.
On Friday, April 28, Sarah Marley Elementary on Seventh Street hosted a Dia del Niño Carnival for its students.
DOUGLAS − Douglas celebrated Dia de los Niño (Children’s Day) on Saturday, April 30, at Airport Park east of Douglas.
On Friday, April 28, Sarah Marley Elementary on Seventh Street hosted a Dia del Niño Carnival for its students.
“Dia del Niño is an annual festivity celebrated in Mexico,” said Elisa Castro, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Sarah Marley who helped organize the event. “Being a bicultural town, the Sarah Marley School feels it is important to embrace our students’ cultural heritage and celebrate our students’ playfulness and uniqueness during childhood.
“For five years the school staff has worked collaboratively with our student’s families to make this special day happen. It is a collective effort involving teachers and families, and also many people behind the scenes to make it successful, such as staff from maintenance, IT, secretaries and custodians. Our love and effort is transmitted in the form of a fun field day where kids have fun playing games outside, do face painting, enjoy refreshments and much more.”
An estimated 200 people showed up for a couple of hours of free food, family fun, games and music to the city of Douglas event on Saturday.
According to Jennifer Smith, Community Services and Economic Development director for Douglas, this event began in 2015 when then mayor Danny Ortega pledged his support of this day as a way for Douglas families to spend some quality time together.
Event organizers said “Dia de los Niño” is the celebration of children, families and books. It is held April 30 each year and stresses the importance of family for children of all cultures and languages.
“We have a lot of people here,” Smith said. “Everyone seems to be having a good time. This is what it’s all about.”
Next up will be Douglas Days, May 12-13 at the 10th Street Park. There will be a parade, bed races, a car and talent show as well as live music and a variety of food vendors on hand.
Information on Douglas Days can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.