DOUGLAS — Douglas residents celebrated Independence Day Saturday in a manner much different than they have been accustomed to in previous years.
Now where social distancing and the wearing of face covers is encouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents chose to celebrate the Fourth of July at home with family and friends.
Parties were held throughout the day at various homes around town as anticipation of the Freedom Parade that would be followed by the fireworks show later that evening increased.
Michael Groves and David Lewis, who hail from Florence but work as pyrotechnicians for the Utah based Lantis Fireworks and Lasers, were busy most of the day Friday and Saturday building the racks and setting up shells for the fireworks show.
“We hope to fill the sky tonight,” Groves said. “We’re using some bigger shells this year.”
Lewis, who has been doing this three years, said it’s a “real rush” being a pyrotechnician.
“Especially with the hand lit ones,” he said. “The electronic ones require hours and hours of individual wiring.”
Both pyrotechnicians said it’s a lot different being on the “backside” of the fireworks shows.
“We usually don’t get to see much,” Groves said. “All we pretty much see are the tails and the hit from the lift. Back here, we’re focused more on safety and what the show is going to look like for those watching it.”
They did add, when everything is over and their work is done, they will watch the feed the city provided on its Facebook page.
When the fireworks did begin, shortly after 8:30 p.m. that evening, an estimated 560 fireworks lit up the night sky in a show that was over in about 20 minutes.
The Eighth Street Park, while closed to the public, was packed with vehicles who chose to park on the street instead.
Seven-year-old Abraham Bermudez could not wait for the fireworks to start.
“I like seeing the bright colors and hearing the loud bangs,” he said. ”Next to Christmas, this is my favorite time of year.”
When the show had finished, those parked at the park expressed their appreciation by honking their horns.
Prior to the fireworks, an estimated 25 vehicles from the Douglas police, fire, Sunnyside and Pirtleville fire departments, as well as the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection as well as the City of Douglas, made their way through the streets of town with sirens blaring and horns honking. Local residents lined some of the streets hoping to catch a glimpse of the vehicles as they passed by.
Parade organizers made it a point to pass by the Haven of Douglas on 15th Street and San Antonio Avenue where residents there were decked out in red, white and blue, and displayed signs wishing everyone a “Happy Fourth of July” while also thanking them for this meaningful gesture.
Nina Nelson, one of the employees at Haven, made it a point to thank the city for stopping by on the City of Douglas Facebook page.
“Thank you from the staff and residents at the Haven,” her post reads. “We love (the) city of Douglas for remembering us.”
Thanks to the event being live streamed, several former residents now living out of town, were able to watch the parade and share their appreciation via social media for what was taking place.
“Watching from Sierra Vista — I loved this — my hometown is awesome,” Tricia Valdez Vasquez stated on the city Facebook page.
Others watched from Tucson and Phoenix, according to social media posts.
“Thanks so much for doing this,” Carlos Valdez said in his post. “I saw the parade from inside my house, but I could see some kids outside with huge smiles on their faces. It’s nice to see people experience a little joy in these unfortunate times.”