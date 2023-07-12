DOUGLAS — Douglas residents did not let the heat deter them from celebrating the Fourth of July.

The day began with the annual parade up G Avenue, which was followed by activities at the Eighth Street Park culminating in the fireworks display that evening that lit up the sky around Douglas.

