DOUGLAS — Douglas residents did not let the heat deter them from celebrating the Fourth of July.
The day began with the annual parade up G Avenue, which was followed by activities at the Eighth Street Park culminating in the fireworks display that evening that lit up the sky around Douglas.
Families gathered at the park where they played games, had cookouts and celebrated America’s birthday.
“I wouldn’t want to be be any place else today,” Pete Delgado said. “Here (at the park) with family and friends, celebrating the Fourth of July. I can’t think of any other place I’d rather be.”
In his message to the citizens of Douglas, Mayor Donald Huish said Independence Day is a great time to remember the many blessings we have from living in this great country.
“We’re grateful that we are able to live our lives in freedom, which has been fought over by many of our patriots throughout the years,” he said. “We appreciate those men and women in uniform that maintain those freedoms for us and allow us to celebrate and worship and to live our lives as we see fit. On this Independence Day, I encourage us to pause and thank our creator for giving us these God given rights that were so important to that group of people back in 1776. May God bless each and every one of you and keep us all safe.”
