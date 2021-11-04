Gary Clark, center, accepts a check for $3,000 from Douglas' 2021-22 China Poblanas, from left, Junior China Navaeh Montano, Miss China Poblana Kassandra Espadas, Toddler China Milani Durazo, Teen China Daniela Bernal and Little China Janeth Rubi Chavez.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas China Poblana recently made a $3,000 donation to the Douglas chapter of ARC.
Douglas ARC assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
According to Ken Nelson, president of the Douglas China Poblana organization, all 2021 participants for this year’s China Poblana competition had to raise money to qualify for the event.
“The money raised is used to purchase the winner’s dress, the sash, shirts, scholarship and other items needed throughout the year,” Nelson said. “The organization also picks a local group to support. This year that organization was Douglas ARC. The China Poblana’s will also use money raised to bring back the Douglas Fiestas in 2022.”
All participants who raised money were invited to the event, Nelson noted.
Present at the check presentation were Miss China Poblana Kassandra Espadas, Teen China Daniela Bernal, Junior China Navaeh Montano, Little China Janeth Rubi Chavez, Toddler China Milani Durazo, Nelson and his wife Sandee, and vice president and board member Ray Candell.
“We will use this money to match a ADOT grant for a new van to deliver meals to Douglas Senior Citizens that are homebound,” Gary Clark, executive director of Douglas ARC said. “The China’s are great kids and young ladies and very strong advocates for our culture and girl power, they are our future.”
“We are extremely proud of everyone who supported this year’s selection process and made this donation possible,” Nelson added.