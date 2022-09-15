Douglas' 2022-23 Miss China Poblanas. Back row, left to right, Miss China Poblana Jael Moreno, Teen China Poblana Zayret Lopez, Junior China Poblana Jiselle Limon. Front row, from left, Little China Poblana Scarlette Diaz, and Toddler China Poblana, Luna Samaniego.
photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
This year's China Poblana Jael Moreno is officially "hatted" by last year's China Poblana Kassandra Espadas during Saturday's Fiesta's at the 10th Street Park in Douglas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Folklorico dancers from Agua Prieta were among the many performers who entertained those at the Douglas Fiestas Saturday and Sunday.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Douglas' outgoing China Poblana Kassandra Espadas waves to the crowd as she takes her farewell walk Saturday in Douglas.
DOUGLAS − Douglas’ five new 2023 China Poblanas were officially hatted during the Douglas Fiestas celebration that was held last weekend at the 10th Street Park.
The hatting ceremony took place Saturday evening when last year’s China Poblanas placed their hat on the new Poblanas.
The two-day celebration featured live music and entertainment, a wide variety of food and assorted vendors, a car show and several jumping castles.
A large crowd was on hand for the hatting ceremony where last year’s China Poblanas, Kassandra Espadas, Daniela Bernal, Nevaeh Montano, Janeth Rubi Chavez and Milani Durazo were given one last send off before welcoming in the new crew of Miss China Poblana Jael Moreno, Teen China Poblana Zayret Lopez, Junior China Poblana Jiselle Limon, Little China Poblana Scarlette Diaz and Toddler China Poblana Luna Samaniego.
After officially being hatted, Moreno said she was surprised so many people showed up for the event.
“It was so amazing, somewhat surreal,” she said. “I really liked seeing the whole community of Douglas come together.”
Moreno says it finally has sunk in that she’s the 2023 Miss China Poblana.
“I’ve received so many congratulations,” she said. “It feels so amazing.”
Moreno says she’s looking forward to getting out and promoting the Mexican culture that exists in the city.
“Not a lot of people know about Douglas and our traditions,” she said. “I’m looking forward to helping them learn more about what we have to offer.”
Ken Nelson, president of the China Poblana committee. said he was pleased with Saturday’s crowd, but that Sunday’s turnout was smaller than he would have liked. With the start of National Football League play on Sunday he wasn’t really surprised.
“The purpose of this event is to give the China Poblanas a venue to do their hatting,” he said. “It’s also a fundraiser for the organization.”
The Fiestas took a brief hiatus the past two years due to COVID-19.
Nelson said he was glad things worked out to bring the Fiestas back and he said there will be a parade next year.
“Every single group of Chinas that has come through this program has been amazing,” he said. “They’re spectacular young ladies and by the end of the year I’m so impressed with all of them. It’s hard saying goodbye to the ones that are leaving but at the same time grateful for the new ones.”
Nelson said this is the China Poblanas’ second year as a 501c3 organization.
“They’re no longer part of the youth football and cheer,” he said. “They are their own stand-alone organization.”
Nelson says he’s planning on getting the China Poblanas out in the community as much as possible. Anyone interested in having them appear can contact him or his wife, Sandee, or send them a message through their Facebook page Douglas China Poblana/Facebook.