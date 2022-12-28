DOUGLAS — Douglas’ China Poblanas have been in a giving mood this holiday season.
The 2023 Douglas China Poblanas delivered $2,000 worth of items to the House of Hope on Dec. 10.
According to Ken Nelson, the House of Hope was chosen by this year’s title holders at the beginning of their tenure.
“Every year our girls are out assisting in the community whether it is participating in the community cleanups, serving Thanksgiving dinners to the less fortunate or just volunteering at local events,” Nelson said. “The Chinas enjoy helping and representing their culture and customs.”
According to Nelson, the Douglas China Poblana organization is the main sponsor of the Douglas Fiestas.
“We are hoping that this event will continue to grow and turn into an annual staple for our community,” Nelson said. “We could not do any of this without the community’s support during the selection event fundraising.”
On Dec. 21 Douglas’ 2021 China Poblanas presented a $1,250 check to the Douglas Fire Department for its community toy drive.
“Even though their rein as Douglas China Poblana ended in September of this year they continue to support local charities and organizations,” Nelson said. “These girls, to date, have given back to local organizations in the community over $5,000. We are extremely proud of these girls each year. They do not stop amazing us. Currently they are determining the distribution of the remaining fundraising funds from their selection event. When all is said and done this group of China Poblanas will have given over $8,000 assisting organizations in need.”
Also on Dec. 10 the Douglas Elks Lodge #955 presented a $1,000 Community Rewards Grant to the Douglas China Poblanas.
“The grant is to be used to purchase the China Poblanas dresses, sashes and sombreros,” Nelson said. “Our lodge in Douglas in just the last couple months has provided $6,000 in grants to local charities and nonprofits. The Elks are always striving to help the community and improve the lives of veterans and our youth. Our ability to assist is owed to the great members of our local lodge and united we stand strong to accomplish our noble cause.”
