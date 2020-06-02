DOUGLAS — After a fire destroyed the Ministerios Tierra De Bendicion Church of God on Fifth Street, Pastors Fernando and Denisse Betancourt say they are not looking back, but rather looking forward, and embracing everything God has instore for them.
The May 21 blaze destroyed not only the church but also local church records as well as some brand new equipment.
For the past 15 years, the 200 plus congregants have attended regular church services at the Ministerios Tierra De Bendicion Church of God on Fifth Street. As the congregation grew, Pastor Bentacourt was able to purchase the old Kmart building on 16th Street west of Douglas. He is in the process of renovating it into a brand new church.
“We’re almost done getting it ready,” the pastor said about the conversion “We’re about 65-70 percent complete. I’m hoping this will speed up the process. We’d like to be able to move in as soon as possible.”
When the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines were implemented in March, Pastor Betancourt began having drive-in services every Sunday evening at the old Kmart allowing people to either park in the vast parking lot, or sit outside six-feet apart.
On Sunday, May 24, three days after the fire, the parking lot was packed with vehicles of local residents who had shown up for the service offering their support. The Church of God in Agua Prieta assisted in loaning the Douglas church the use of their equipment for the service.
Several local pastors were also in attendance and provided a special prayer for Pastor Betancourt and his congregation.
One of those in attendance was former Douglas City Councilman Danny Morales who wrote on Facebook, “Powerful message tonight by Pastors Fernando and Denisse Betancourt. No looking back. We’re embracing everything God has for our futures! We’re coming into this new season in our lives. We’re going to make new memories. We went through so many things in seasons past. It’s time to come into a new season. We have decided to follow Christ! God’s purpose is going to be fulfilled in our lives. We leave the past in the past. What follows is bigger and better. We are ready to come into our new seasons and God’s purposes for our lives. We trust God’s plan. We receive it. Amen!”
Going forward, Pastor Bentacourt said all Sunday evening church services will be now held at the old Kmart at 6 p.m.
“We transitioned to Sunday evenings because of the weather,” he said. “This has been a very devastating time for all of us. The days have been challenging dealing with the loss not only of the loss of the building but also everything we had inside. We lost everything.”
The pastor stated in a previous story his congregants really love the church and are doing what they can to help but it’s going to be difficult.
“Many called it their second home,” he said. “We’re a church that is very united. What happened will not bring us down, but will make us stronger.”
Pastor Bentancourt said former pastors and colleagues from all over have reached out offering their prayers and support.
“This just goes to show you, we are not just one church but rather one body, the body of Christ,” he said. “We have one pastor and his name is Jesus Christ.”
Preliminary reports indicate the fire that destroyed the church was accidental, caused by the burning of some debris around the building that ignited something inside one of the gutters going up to the roof. The official cause however, won’t be known for some time.
Insurance investigators have begun showing up, Pastor Betancourt stated, looking into what happened.
Ministerios Tierra De Bendicion is part of the worldwide Church of God denomination and, according to Pastor Betancourt, was fully covered by insurance which is being handled by the state office in Phoenix.
“It’s too early to say what the next step will be,” Bentancourt said. “We’re still waiting to see how much will be covered.”
Pastor Betancourt made a point to thank the Douglas Fire Department for all they did containing the fire to their building and not allowing it to spread to nearby structures in the area.
“We ask everyone to keep us in their thoughts and prayers and hopefully we’ll rise from this,” the pastor said.
To stay updated about what is going on with the Ministerios Tierra De Bendicion Church of God, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MTierraDeBendicion.