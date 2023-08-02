“We’re not defeated by any means; we know that something good will come out of this. But it’s very challenging to be patient with all the complications,” said the Rev. Peggy Christiansen, a co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Douglas.

On May 22, First Presbyterian Church and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Douglas were destroyed in what prosecutors say was an act of arson. Eric Duane Ridenour has been indicted on two counts of felony arson and will face trial on Aug. 22.

