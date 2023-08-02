“We’re not defeated by any means; we know that something good will come out of this. But it’s very challenging to be patient with all the complications,” said the Rev. Peggy Christiansen, a co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Douglas.
On May 22, First Presbyterian Church and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Douglas were destroyed in what prosecutors say was an act of arson. Eric Duane Ridenour has been indicted on two counts of felony arson and will face trial on Aug. 22.
The churches were part of the historic Church Square in Douglas and were more than 100 years old.
The churches have been trying to rebuild for the last two months, but now they face a new challenge — asbestos.
Before any rebuilding efforts can begin, they must undergo an abatement for asbestos. Christiansen said this was turning out to be quite a challenge because of the complexity of the abatement for the historic buildings and a lack of funding.
She said First Presbyterian’s insurance policy likely would not pay all the abatement expenses, and rebuilding the church to a replica of its historic self would cost millions.
No contractor in Douglas is certified to handle the asbestos abatement. The churches are facing additional costs to hire a contractor from Tucson to do the work.
Christiansen doesn’t know how much rebuilding will cost or what parts of the church can be salvaged. Because of structural damage from the fires and the asbestos, no one has been able to enter the building to complete a detailed inspection safely. That will have to wait until after the asbestos is cleared.
She said in the end the new church will probably be some compromise between old and new. The congregation hopes to save three of the original walls that are still standing to maintain the historic facade.
“Keep faith, persevere, and have patience” has become a motto for the congregants of First Presbyterian these past months. Christiansen said it has been an extremely challenging time for her congregation, but its spirit is not broken.
“A church is not a building, it’s a spirit, and it’s a people, and you cannot destroy that,” said Christiansen.
She is extremely grateful for all the people who have reached out and provided generous support.
The Grace United Methodist Church has taken in the congregations of the destroyed churches, allowing them to meet for worship in Church Square on Sunday mornings.
Christiansen said that on the day of the fires, she received a text from a congregant and immediately drove to the church. When she arrived, firefighters were breaking the church's stained glass windows, and she could see flames coming out of the sanctuary.
She described that moment as a traumatic experience she will never forget.
Later that day, investigators told her the front door of the church had been opened. This was when she knew that the fire was intentional. She said that the church's front door could only be unlocked from the inside, and there was evidence that someone had pried it open from the outside.
“Douglas feels like a pretty safe town overall in spite of the fact that it’s on the border,” said Christiansen. “People feel pretty safe here, and that sense of safety was deeply violated.”
Ridenour is being held in pre-trial custody without the option of being released on bail. Prosecutors argued he would be a threat to the community if released ahead of trial.
In the prosecutor's request to have Ridenour detained ahead of trial, they documented that Ridenour has prior convictions for domestic violence, and neighbors said he “didn’t like gays, and didn’t like politicians, and didn’t like women in general leading the church.”
Ridenour was previously asked to leave the Calvary Church in Bisbee after expressing these views to the pastor there.
Christiansen said she had had no contact with Ridenour before the fires. But his actions brought on her feelings of anger and sorrow, she said. She has been working as a woman in ministry for 40 years and said this is not the first time she has dealt with hatred directed toward her.
“For me, it brings up a lot of anger and sorrow that our country overall still has people with this mindset,” she said. “It hurts, it really hurts. And I think that’s worse than the sense of safety. It’s the pain of being targeted by people who don’t see you as a full human being.
“That is something that I think it happening blatantly across the country in many ways. It’s not like Eric Ridenour is an exception. There are people out there who are doing this kind of thing, like the man who shot the people in the synagogue in Pittsburgh."