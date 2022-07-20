DOUGLAS — At a special meeting prior to the July 13 regular city council meeting the Douglas City Council approved its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to a press release provided by Nubia Romo, marketing and communications specialist for the city of Douglas, the mayor and council voted unanimously to approve the final city budget, which is reported to be $59,938,892. It includes $19,867,481 in the General Fund, $20,988,939 in Special Revenue Funds and $19,082,472 in Enterprise Funds.
Property taxes will reportedly decrease slightly from $1.1591 last year to $1.1519 this fiscal year.
The adoption followed a public hearing attended by several members of the community. There were no questions or discussion. The public hearing adjourned after about five minutes.
In the budget approval special meeting, Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo filled in for Deputy City Manager/City Treasurer Luis Pedroza who was in attendance telephonically.
Urquijo said this year’s budget included the following:
$152,285 for a 2% cost of living adjustment for non-minimum wage employees.
$336,000 to fund year one of three Market Salaries Model to bring employees to market value.
$256,112 for new staffing of three full-time limited, one part-time limited recreation and visitor center aides.
$19,926 to cover increases to employee health insurance.
$255,000 for police trainees and community service officers from police savings carryover.
$1.8 million to catch up on capital projects.
$5.2 million in total for general government capital
$1.3 million of ARPA funding redistribution to meet council’s Vision 2032 priorities.
$1.3 million from water fund balance for a well rehab and other water projects.
$8.65 million for water related grants.
$545,000 for streets capital and streets chip seal program.
$890,000 for streets capital carryover.
$1 million for golf course capital projects from proceeds of possible sale of La Perilla Apartments.
$20,750 for the Community Helping Community Support program.
Considering transfer of Public Housing Authority to Cochise County operations.
Changes as part of the final budget that were not part of the tentative budget include:
An increase in the Justice of the Peace Court justice’s annual salary from $16,727 to $30,000 as enacted by mayor and council’s recent approval of the justice’s contract.
The state provided final state shared revenue calculations, which decreased by $43,553 in state shared sales tax and $58,664 in state shared income taxes for a total revenue reduction of $102,217. The reduction in revenue will be offset by a reduction in the Vision 2032 Policy priorities line item.
“I’m very pleased with the budget that was adopted tonight,” Mayor Donald C. Huish said in the release. “This year’s budget will move Douglas forward by financially supporting several of our policy priorities that focus on the betterment of our city and investing in the hard-working city employees that work tirelessly for our community.”
The city manager’s fiscal year 2022-23 recommended budget was presented to the mayor and council at a May 20 special meeting.
Urquijo summarized the budget recommendation as setting the tone for bold yet cautious steps toward progress in areas of personnel and capital, and sound fiscal policy as the basis for maintaining and even exceeding fund balance.
In her message to the city council Urquijo noted, “A budget philosophy of sustainability, efficiency, and alignment was used this year to prioritize needs and outline core strategies. Additionally, this budget process focused on re-establishing an organizational profile to bring to the forefront the mission of the organization, accentuate organizational values and memorialize Mayor and Council vision to a vibrant future, which has been established as Douglas Vision 2032.”
Sustainability – This looks at requests or programs from a perspective of long-term viability and the ability to match with ongoing revenue sources to maintain funding needs without negative consequence. Often, one-time revenue strategies were used to maintain a secure position with a continued look toward sustainability. Use of one-time revenue strategies can allow for future solidification to a more permanent revenue source as a sustainable position becomes more certain.
Efficiency – The focus here is to examine the ability to reduce waste in time, effort and materials as much as possible and still produce a high or higher quality result or service. Streamlining of redundant processes is a key factor in this continued approach toward improved municipal operations, of which tracking and establishing key metrics is a key component.
Alignment — Alignment with the council’s priorities of economy/jobs/amenities, downtown revitalization, managing growth and annexations, streets and roads, community facilities/tourism/special events and infrastructure.
According to Urquijo’s report, the current cash balance for the city of Douglas is $17,560,670. Restricted from this cash balance is the Alex Black fund of $145,366; FY 20/21 Capital Carryover of $641,771; ARPA funds of $1,095,141; police vacancy savings of $255,000 for trainee pilot program; PSPRS reserve of $4,000,000; unspent capital lease proceeds of $65,329; 45-day operating reserve of $1,653,678; capital reserve of $1,627,258; and debt reserve of $3,774,078. The unrestricted fund balance that remains is $4,303,049.
“The fund balance review shows progressive work and leadership of our mayor and council in approving fiscal policy over the years and staff’s follow through on stringent application of established goals,” she said.
Urquijo’s full report to the city council can be read at douglasaz.gov (City-Managers-Budget-Message).