DOUGLAS — At a special meeting prior to the July 13 regular city council meeting the Douglas City Council approved its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to a press release provided by Nubia Romo, marketing and communications specialist for the city of Douglas, the mayor and council voted unanimously to approve the final city budget, which is reported to be $59,938,892. It includes $19,867,481 in the General Fund, $20,988,939 in Special Revenue Funds and $19,082,472 in Enterprise Funds.

