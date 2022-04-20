DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council unanimously agreed to change the city’s zoning code in an effort to attract more businesses to the downtown area.
The final approval came at the April 13 meeting.
According to information provided by the city, under the changes, Ordinance 22-1143 will allow more uses of existing and proposed buildings that support the revitalization of areas zoned for heavy industry and for downtown Douglas to once again be a place where people can live, work, shop and find entertainment.
“With changes to place a wider variety of legal uses in the Historic Preservation Overlay Zoning District, entrepreneurs looking to locate their businesses in the downtown area will now be able to do so easily with planning and zoning approval,” Nubia Romo, Douglas marketing and communications specialist, said in a press release. “Historic or mixed use of existing downtown buildings are impermissible under the current zoning regulations. Without these changes by ordinance, the city would be legally bound to deny business licenses for offices, apartments, rooming houses, and in some cases, even restaurants and retailing."
City planner William Osborne said, “The city is looking for the next chapter in the story of downtown Douglas to embrace the more flexible past that helped form this special place in creativity and variety in trades, residence and commerce.”
The changes will also permit craft-scale and demonstration manufacturing, including micro-breweries and micro-distilleries in the downtown area.
In addition to supporting revitalization of the Douglas Historic District, Ordinance 22-1143 will increase the use and development of heavy industry zoned lots in Douglas. The current zoning code requires a five-acre minimum lot size for heavy industry development. Many of the lots that are currently zoned Heavy Industrial are smaller than the five-acre minimum and restricts development for that reason. The zoning changes in the ordinance will waive the minimum lot requirement on a case-by-case basis with approvals going through the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Amending our zoning code aligns well with our policy priorities of Downtown Revitalization, Economy and Jobs, and Tourism.” Mayor Donald Huish said. “Attention is on Douglas, and we need to capitalize on it by adapting to the needs of the community which will also serve in attracting investors, businesses, and tourists alike. Douglas will become a destination for business and leisure. We are very excited for the future of Douglas.”
Ordinance 22-1143 will become effective on May 13.