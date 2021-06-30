DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council recently approved a tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which is being reported at $88,626,891.
The budget being proposed is up $47,483,842 from last fiscal year’s budget of $41,145,049.
Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager, stated the reason the budget is approximately $40 million higher than previous years is because at the June 9 city council meeting the mayor and council unanimously approved the authorization to issue Taxable Pledged Revenue Obligations, commonly known as bonds, in order to fund its Police and Fire Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability at or close to 100%.
According to a press release issued by the city, Douglas is only 31% funded, creating nearly $34,317 million of unfunded liability with PSPRS. The city’s unfunded pension liability is a debt owed to the retirement system to pay retired and active first responders and has grown since 2003. If left as is, the annual unfunded liability payments to PSPRS through retirement contributions were projected to grow from $2.4 million in 2022 to $4.4 million by 2038. PSPRS is a statewide system in which mostly all cities, towns and districts are facing similar unfunded liability challenges.
The release further states that after the mayor and council’s authorization, the city successfully sold $38.885 million in PROs, locking in an 18-year interest rate of 2.54%. In order to mitigate future market volatility within PSPRS, the city included $4.07 million toward a contingency reserve fund that may be used to offset market shortfalls in PSPRS. With this financing structure, the city is projected to achieve net present value savings of $18.096 million over 18 years.
Issuing PROs will greatly reduce ongoing budgeted retirement contribution annual payments within the police and fire budgets and create a more level annual payment structure through debt service, thus providing greater budget stability for years to come.
“(The reason) we are doing this right now is because interest rates are at an all-time low, it is a favorable environment to borrow money right now,” Pedroza said. “Pensions are not just a Douglas problem, it’s a state and national problem, pensions are going unfunded and we’re unable to keep up with it. By doing this, we are saving money in the police and fire pension line items. We’re trading what we used to pay in annual pension obligations for an annual debt service amount. It makes sense doing this right now with interest rates so low. In the long run this is a prudent financial step the city is taking that will bring savings for the next 18 years.”
Pedroza said a lot of locations are doing this, including Glendale, Tucson, Pima County and San Luis.
“We are taking a proactive approach by taking advantage of a favorable borrowing market to reduce an ongoing liability that will help stabilize the city’s finances and prevent future tax increases,” Mayor Donald Huish said. “It’s great that we are taking care of our first responders as they have always taken care of us.”
“Another important item in the budget is the $4.3 million from ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act) monies that cities and counties will be receiving,” Pedroza said. “We have budgeted the $4.3 million to go towards expenses as outlined in ARPA ... guidance on eligible expenses is still coming out.”
At the March meeting the mayor and council agreed not to change the property tax levy.
Sales tax numbers for the past fiscal year are 13% higher than last year, Pedroza reported.
The city is scheduled to pay $34.317 million to PSPRS on July 1. The budget is set to come back before the mayor and council for final approval at its July 14 meeting.
“Since the mayor and council adopted the FY 21/22 tentative budget on June 9, we are allowed to move money around within the budget but not exceed our spending ceiling,” Pedroza said. “On July 14 we will finalize the budget.”