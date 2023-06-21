DOUGLAS — As expected, the Douglas City Council approved its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $83,970,004 at its June 14 meeting.
In addition, the council unanimously accepted the sealed bid from S&A Investment Group LLC, dba Manny’s Farmers Market, and instructed city staff to enter into negotiations for the lease and possible purchase of the former Food City building at 1300 San Antonio Ave.
Alejandro Martinez, finance director for the city of Douglas, said the tentative budget, which is an increase of $25,359,564 from last year, sets the spending limit for the upcoming fiscal year.
“Keep in mind that between now and final adoption, which is scheduled for July 12, we may still be able to move money around within the budget, but we cannot increase it,” he said.
Martinez shared with the council some of the highlights in the budget, which were recommendations made by the finance committee and subsequently agreed upon by the council and which were covered in a June 14 story in the Herald/Review.
Margaret Morales, Douglas mayor pro-tempore, expressed her appreciation to Martinez and his staff for coming up with the proposed budget.
Counci lmembers Jose Grijalva of Ward 6 and Danya Acosta of Ward 3, however, expressed a desire and concern about taking capital grant money the city has budgeted to make improvements and repairs to not only the city pool on Eighth Street but sidewalks, streets and sewer on G Avenue and other areas. The repairs are needed soon, especially since 2024 is an election year and four council seats will be up for election.
“A majority of these repairs could have been done in the past year,” Grijalva said. “Council should have the same mindset as a household. If we have some money put away for special projects and a roof or floor needs fixing, we move money around. If it’s a priority, we make it work.
“My concern is if we keep saying 2024, 2024 it doesn’t sound like a budget. It sounds like a reelection campaign. We’ve had this money for two years and we’ve been saving it for a specific time. For me, that is concerning. We need to have better communication with the community, if something is broken, let’s fix it. We need to be more proactive. When we wait for an election year, it sounds horrible.”
Jennifer Smith, Community Services and Economic Development director for the city, addressed the council regarding the sealed bid for the Food City building.
“This was the only bid that was received,” she said. The property lease will create of 60 jobs upon opening. The term is five years with the option to purchase at the end of year five.
The rent proposal was year one, free. Year two to five the payments will be $5.77 per square feet per year totaling $203,917.57 a year or $16,993.13 per month, with $5,000 a month being allocated toward purchase price.
“The purchase price at the end of year five would be $1.1 million,” she said.
Grijalva said he would like to see the purchase price to read “the value the property has at that time.”
“We’re fixing it up,” he said. “They’re using it. If it’s worth more at the end and all they’re paying is $1.1 million, then we’re losing money. I think the purchase price at the end of that fifth year needs to be how much it’s valued at that time.”
Prior to the budget being discussed the city council approved the second reading of the property tax levy for 2023 to lower the city’s property tax rate from 1.1591 to 1.1147, and would levy $681,841.
“The primary assessed value for the city this year is $61,168,071,” background information on this particular item reads. “Primary assessed valuation went up $1,936,857 or 3% (excluding new construction); $1,133,659 was added to the tax rolls from new construction.”
