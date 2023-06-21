DOUGLAS — As expected, the Douglas City Council approved its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $83,970,004 at its June 14 meeting.

In addition, the council unanimously accepted the sealed bid from S&A Investment Group LLC, dba Manny’s Farmers Market, and instructed city staff to enter into negotiations for the lease and possible purchase of the former Food City building at 1300 San Antonio Ave.

