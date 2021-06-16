Douglas city council begins negotiations with city manager candidate

DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council has authorized negotiations to begin with John Cameron Barkley to be its new city manager.
The announcement to begin negotiations with Barkley was made at a special city council meeting that was held prior to the June 9 regular council meeting.
“Council has given authorization for the mayor and one of the council members to enter into negotiations for city manager with Mr. John Barkley,” Mayor Donald Huish said at the meeting. “We’ll be doing that and bringing that contract back hopefully at the June 23 meeting.”
Barkley has been Winslow’s city manager for the past 2½ years and brings over 25 years of experience in managing local government at the municipal and county levels. He also has extensive skills in administration, leadership and community engagement; and a sound management perspective on local and regional budgeting and finance, public relations, community development, strategic planning, human resources, program analysis and policy implementation.
His resume states Barkley embraces the challenges of the ever-changing and complex world of local government service delivery and remains dedicated to the job of providing Winslow’s citizens, business community and visitors with an open, seamless local government experience along with the best possible public service.
Barkley holds a master’s degree from the University of Baltimore and is a member of the Arizona City/County Management Association and the International City/County Management Association, where he has earned Credentialed Manager certification.
Barkley’s resume states he was a county administrator in Green County, Virginia, from July 2013 to July 2018; a town administrator for the town of Round Hill, Virginia, from November 2007 to July 2013.
He has also been a city administrative officer in New Carrollton, Maryland; has been the director of finance and human resources in Baltimore, the town administrator in Perryville, Maryland, and began his career in December 1990 serving as a special aid to the mayor in Baltimore.
His four-page resume lists numerous professional and personal affiliations and regional experience.
Some of the notable projects on his resume include CDBG lighting improvements for Winslow as well as Route 66 Renaissance VI street improvements and the expansion of the Historic District Overlay in Winslow.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Mr. Barkley,” said Roberta Cano, the mayor of Winslow. “He is easy going and has an open door approachability that accommodates staff, citizens and visitors. Mr. Barkley’s calm and level-headed demeanor helped navigate our city through the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closure/restrictions of many local businesses. Mr. Barkley helped our city transition to normal operations safely and without incident, while continuing to support growth in Winslow. The city of Winslow will have some big shoes to fill, but we understand the need to move forward.”