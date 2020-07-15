DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to name Dawn Prince as its new interim city manager at a special city council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall council chambers.
Prince joined the city in October 2019 and has since served as the deputy city manager under current interim city manager Jerene Watson, whose last day will be Friday, July 17.
Prince’s salary will be discussed at the special meeting. It is projected to be around $128,000.
Also at the meeting, the city council is also expected to approve its proposed budget of $42,717,713.
There will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. at which time members of the community can ask questions in regards to items in the budget.
Anyone wanting to address the City Council regarding any item on the agenda, is requested to contact the City Clerk at (520) 417-7301 or via email at alma.andrade@douglasaz.gov to complete your request to speak form.
Members of the public attending are encouraged to wear face coverings or masks. You will need to register and can voluntarily have your temperatures taken.
Consistent with the Attorney General’s opinion, this meeting will be held remotely through a live stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jqmA