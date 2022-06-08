Douglas City Council expected to name playground at Veterans Park after local war hero

DOUGLAS — The playground at Veterans Memorial Park will soon have a new name.
The Douglas City Council is expected to approve a resolution at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, to name the park after local war hero Army Sgt. 1st Class Frank Vejar, who was killed during the Korean War.
On April 6, Leslie Pollard, a local veteran, submitted a citizens request to name a city facility after Vejar. Two weeks later Pollard returned with a signature petition to request an alternate city facility be named after Vejar.
Pollard sought to have the Placita del Sol park on G Avenue named after Vejar; however, city staff is recommending the Veterans Park playground be named in honor of Vejar as a way to keep all Douglas veterans in the same location.
Vejar was born in Douglas on April 12, 1931. He was reported missing on Nov. 30, 1950, in North Korea. After considered missing for 70 years, Vejar remains were accounted for April 14, 2020. Vejar was awarded the Purple Heart, the combat infantryman’s badge, Korean service medal and Korean Presidential unit citation. The city of Douglas community welcomed Vejar’s cremains on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 2:15 p.m.
His casket was escorted through downtown. He is buried next to his parents in the veterans section of Calvary Cemetery.
Also on the agenda is a resolution authorizing the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the city of Douglas and the Douglas Veterans Memorial Committee.
Through this MOU, a great concern will be settled concerning the management of the memorial. It will establish consistency and continuity of how names are qualified to be placed on to the memorial and how care and maintenance is handled. The original intent of the DVMC for the ongoing management of the memorial is contained in this MOU.
According to background information supplied to the council, there is no direct fiscal impact. As-needed maintenance costs will be included moving forward in operating budgets for parks maintenance.
Other items on the agenda include the third and final reading of the property tax, which will keep the tax rate for this year at 1.1519, which would increase the city’s levy by $12,401 due to new construction and slight increase in valuation. The city’s portion of the property tax levy on $100,000 assessed value would remain the same as last year, at $115.19 per year. On the average home valuation of $70,000 it would be $80.63 per year.
The primary property tax levy is used to pay for the general operations expenses of the city government.
The second reading of an ordinance authoring the lease agreement and memorandum of agreement for Sun State Towers, which is seeking to establish a communications facility on a parcel of land located at First Street and E Avenue, will be brought before the council.
Douglas City Clerk Alma Andrade is expected to have her annual performance evaluation in executive session after which a 5% salary increase will more than likely be approved.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.