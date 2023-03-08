DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to approve the sale of five semi-improved vacant lots with all utilities available at the Rancho La Perilla Estates on Glenn Road by the Cochise County Fairgrounds when it meets Wednesday, March 8, for its regular monthly meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. inside the City Hall council chambers.
According to background information the mayor and council directed staff to put out an Invitation for Bid for the purchase of the five lots located at Block 2 of Rancho La Perilla Estates.
The five lots were recently donated by Richard and Debra Holman, who were no longer interested in developing them.
The city put out for bid on Nov. 28, and received one bid of $5,000 per lot, $25,000 for all five lots from Satow LLC c/o Samuel Ramirez.
“The bidder is wanting to develop the lots into housing which must conform to HOA rules and city permit requirements,” the background information states.
The money from the proposed sale will be revenue for the Capital Projects Fund to be utilized for one-time future capital needs.
Another item coming before the council is the proposed passage of a resolution authorizing the acceptance of $30,000 and entry into a technical assistance grant agreement with North American Bank Development for the operations and maintenance manual for the Wastewater Treatment Plant oxidation ditch for Douglas and the surrounding communities.
The city council will also recognize its finance department, which was notified in January it was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the FY 2021. This is the 13th year in a row the city received the award.
The March 8 meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
