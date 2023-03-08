DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to approve the sale of five semi-improved vacant lots with all utilities available at the Rancho La Perilla Estates on Glenn Road by the Cochise County Fairgrounds when it meets Wednesday, March 8, for its regular monthly meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. inside the City Hall council chambers.

