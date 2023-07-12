Douglas City Council faces action filled agenda Wednesday

The repair of the runway at the Douglas Municipal Airport is one of the items the Douglas City Council will be discussing at its meeting Wednesday, July 12.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — An action-filled agenda awaits the Douglas City Council, which will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, in the council chambers at city hall.

One of the items deals with authorizing the extension to a building lease agreement between the city of Douglas and the Arizona Board of Regents to continue to provide space for the Douglas Animal Shelter at 2017 Rogers Ave.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?