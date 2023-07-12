DOUGLAS — An action-filled agenda awaits the Douglas City Council, which will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, in the council chambers at city hall.
One of the items deals with authorizing the extension to a building lease agreement between the city of Douglas and the Arizona Board of Regents to continue to provide space for the Douglas Animal Shelter at 2017 Rogers Ave.
Background information on this item states the city entered into a building lease agreement with the Arizona Board of Regents, which owns the building on behalf of the University of Arizona, in August 2015 for a five-year term. In 2021, staff recommended to renew the lease agreement on a year-to-year basis to look at other opportunities to meet the shelter needs.
The current lease of $3,121.80 per month will expire on Aug. 11.
Staff is recommending a one-year extension with all other terms, covenants and conditions of the original lease to remain the same. This extension will provide staff an opportunity to consider long-term options and continue to work on creating a mutually beneficial partnership with the University of Arizona without disruption of animal control services. The fiscal impact to the city for fiscal year for 2023/24 is projected to be $37,461.60.
Another item on the agenda calls for the authorization of FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants funding in the amount of $94,888.57 for the purchase of a fire protection sprinkler system.
Also on the agenda is an item authorizing the acceptance of a $470,433.76 proposal from KE&G Construction of Sierra Vista for the mill and overlay of Fifth Street from Pan American Avenue to Chino Road.
Funding for this project will be taken from the $700,000 that is allocated for pavement improvements in this year’s budget.
Another major item coming before the council deals with the runway rehabilitation at the Douglas Municipal Airport.
In February the city was awarded a $1.5 million grant from ADOT Aeronautics for the rehabilitation of the airport runway.
The city contracted with Kimley Horn Engineers to prepare ADOT required plans and seek the required 30% design approval. Kimley Horn has provided 30% of the plans for the rehabilitation and have been approved by ADOT. Reports state 100% of the plans will be completed this month.
Work includes the milling and paving of 2.5 inches of asphalt including extensive crack repair. It also includes traffic control and new pavement markings. The project can commence in August and is estimated to take about three weeks to complete with expected interruptions to landings at the airport.
The city will work with the contractor to properly alert and utilize city subscribed aircraft websites to notify the disruption of services. In addition, the city will notify all based aircraft at the airport. The total cost of this job is $1,973,522.74. Sunland Asphalt and Construction Inc. of Tucson was able to bring asphalt hauling costs down by partnering with KE&G from Sierra Vista, which will be subcontracted by Sunland to furnish the asphalt for this project.
By having only a $1.5 million grant, there is $473,522.74 the city must put toward the project.
The city will reportedly seek additional funding in the upcoming ADOT Aeronautics grant cycle this fall to cover the overage. Otherwise, if this grant is not awarded the proceeds will come from the sale of the land around the airport.
The airport runway is currently in failing condition, exhibiting large cracks that can be dangerous for heavier aircraft landing at high speeds. The rehabilitation of this runway will provide a safe runway with a life expectancy of seven to 10 years. The runway hasn’t had any major surface treatment since 1997.
The city council is expected to meet in executive session to discuss a possible purchase between the city of Douglas and Harell Cooley LLC as well as discuss a carbon development group bid for a public-private partnership and receive an update regarding the proposed sale of some vacant land around the Douglas Municipal Airport to JW Resources LLC, which submitted a bid of $2,096,000.00.
The sales price is an all-cash offer, with no carry.
In an earlier meeting the council requested city staff go back and renegotiate with the proposed buyer who agreed to the following: Buyer requested to include additional land as part of the sale that would encompass the south tie down apron and additional vacant land in all about additional 21 acres. Buyer commits to building a restaurant and a jet hangar within the south apron. Buyer will not contribute up to $500,000 toward the rehabilitation of the runway. Buyer shall pay 3.5% or up to $250,000 from the net proceeds of any sale of sections of the property to third parties, which is a decrease from 7% or up to $500,000. In case the reversion clause is exercised it was clarified that only undeveloped land would be subject to the city taking back the property.
City staff is recommending the approval of the purchase agreement and to execute all pertinent documentation for the sale of this city property.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online on the city of Douglas YouTube channel.