DOUGLAS — Due to renovations taking place inside the council chambers at city hall, the Douglas city council meeting scheduled to take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. has been moved to the Douglas Visitors Center on 16th Street.
The meeting will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
One of the items on the agenda calls for the council to discuss a possible intergovernmental agreement between the city and Cochise County to provide election supplies and services for the city of Douglas primary and general elections that are scheduled for March 8 and May 17, respectively. The March 8 primary election is for council seats in Wards 2, 4, and 6; the May 17 general election is for consideration of City Charter amendments.
Ward 2 is occupied by Mitch Lindemann; Ward 4, Ray Shelton; and Ward 6, Jose Grijalva. All three are running unopposed.
The IGA is required in order to secure election services from Cochise County. The expense for both elections will be charged to the general election line item for budget year 2021/22.
Other items on the agenda have the contest winners from the Gingerbread House Contest as well as the Douglas Business Network’s Best Decorated House being recognized by the mayor and council.
The mayor and council are expected to go into executive session to consider its position, instruct its representative and obtain legal advice regarding the negotiations of city-owned properties such as: north of 11th Street, west of Pan American Avenue with parcel number 409-06-020T; 15th Street and Van Buren with parcel number 410-32-121; First Street and F Avenue with parcel number 409-13-190; and Golf Course, RV Park and La Perilla Apartments with parcel numbers 410-08-001, 410-08-002, 410-08-003 and 410-09-004.
Following executive session, an update on the city properties is expected to be provided.
The city council meeting will be open to the public