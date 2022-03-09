DOUGLAS — Officials for the city of Douglas have announced that this month's city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, has been pushed back to Thursday, March 10.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the council chambers at City Hall on 10th Street.
One of the items on the agenda calls for the bid award to Layne Christensen Co. for the rehabilitation of one of the city well 14. The bid for the well, which is located on the west side of the city near Oak Avenue and North County Hospital Road, was sent out to three contractors.
On Feb. 25, one proposal was received from Layne Christensen for a cost of $129,878.33.
Background information for the council meeting states the city of Douglas is progressing with varying alternatives to provide additional water supply to the city’s municipal distribution system demands.
Well 14 was identified as a possible water source for the city and was completed in 1994 to a 500-foot depth with 16-inch casing throughout, but was decommissioned following several years of operation due to arsenic water quality issues. This rehab will help to evaluate mechanical, hydraulic and water quality data to determine the feasibility of bringing this well back online with an arsenic treatment process.
Funding for the project will come from the Water Capital Improvement Projects fund.
Another item on the agenda calls for the passage of a resolution amending the city zoning regulations relating to heavy industry and historical preservation overlay zone.
Two ordinances that deal with the rezoning of eight different parcels of land located around Douglas are expected to be brought before the city council.
Thursday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed live over the city’s YouTube channel.