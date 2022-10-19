DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with its donation of 80 acres of land west of Douglas and certain utilities to the General Services Administration (GSA) that will be used for the new proposed commercial port of entry.
The approval of the donation acceptance agreement ordinance was made at the Oct. 12 Douglas City Council meeting.
Background information provided to the mayor and council regarding the proposed donation contains terms that will donate the parcel the city owned property to the United States for the construction of a new commercial port of entry.
“For many years the city, county, GSA and various stakeholders lobbied for the construction of a dedicated commercial port of entry in Douglas,” the information packet reads. “Security concerns of processing regular vehicle and pedestrian traffic along with commercial traffic pose risks with many commercial trucks crossing dangerous chemicals that could be dangerous to the general public if an accident and/or any spills occurred. The lack of space in the current port also presents security threats to CBP officers not having the proper facilities to perform their duties safely and effectively. Finally, the new commercial port of entry will be an economic engine for both Douglas and Agua Prieta economies bringing the potential for industry to come to the cities to manufacture, warehouse and import/export goods and services through a Douglas commercial port of entry built for state of the art of safe and efficient passage of goods and services between both countries.”
Luis Pedroza, Douglas Deputy City Manager/City Treasurer as well as Ana Urquijo, Douglas’ City Manager each addressed the council regarding the proposed donation acceptance agreement.
Pedroza stated that in April the mayor and council executed a non-binding resolution that expressed the city’s commitment to advance the two-port solution and donate the 80 acres of city owned property located on the border by undeveloped James Ranch Road to GSA for the construction of a new commercial port of entry.
A feasibility study conducted by GSA on November 3, 2019, recommended that the most effective solution to address the need for space at the existing Raul H. Castro POE is through the implementation of a two-port solution. The two-port solution entailed the construction of a dedicated commercial POE away from the existing POE and the renovation and expansion of the existing Raul H. Castro POE.
He said in November 2021, the U.S. government allocated, through the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act close to $400 million for the construction of a new commercial POE and expansion of the existing Raul H. Castro. The city then formed a technical team of stakeholders for the development of the project and to develop the surrounding infrastructure that included utilities and a connector road and associated infrastructure.
Pedroza April the Arizona Department of Transportation committed an increased amount of $1.5 million in funding towards a design concept report that will study and recommend the best alternative and location of the connector road from the commercial POE to Highway 80. The report will also include a NEPA environmental process. The city later partnered with the county through a MOU to apply for funding for various infrastructure needs for the POE. The county put forward $350,000 in funding to begin the 30% design of the water, sewer and broadband conduit. To date, the county and city have received and reviewed a draft report of the 30% design. The city and county are awaiting response from a grant application to fund the remaining final design of the utilities. GSA has begun the environmental process of both the new commercial POE site and existing Raul H. Castro POE, slated to take up to 18 months for completion.
Pedroza said the city, county and its partners are working to develop a funding plan for the associated utility infrastructure at a projected amount of $27 million. A recent development is the grant that Cox received from ACA that funds broadband fiber connection in the City of Douglas and up to Cochise College, which establishes a path for connection to James Ranch Road that could potentially feed the new POE. In funding the other utilities, the city is currently working with APS, Southwest Gas as well as our own contracted engineers, Stantec to continue the design of the water/sewer/broadband conduit. Although not all funding has been identified, the city and county have acquired partnerships to help seek grants and funding for this economic development project.
Pedroza concluded his presentation stating that the donation of the 80 acres to GSA is an important step for the construction of the new commercial POE after the receipt of funding for the project. Having the location secured allows studies (environmental, DCR, utilities) to continue as originally commissioned and provide GSA with the land needed to build the commercial POE.
Members of the city council expressed their joy to see this project is finally moving forward following years of speculation that would actually happen.
“This is exciting,” Jose Grijalva, councilman for Ward 6, said. “The project will create jobs.”
In other action at the meeting the council approved a resolution ratifying the acceptance of a grant from the Tohono O’Odham Nation in the amount of $196,000 that will be used to help purchase a type 6 Fire Engine considered a “wildland” or “brush truck”.
“These are vehicles that respond to wildfires, small trash fires, motor vehicle accidents when equipped with extrication and stabilization equipment,” information to the council reads. “The fire engine can carry up to 400 gal of water, a pump and storage compartments. These are the vehicles built on a 4x4 pick up chassis that have the ability to drive on rough terrain to respond to a fire or rescue.”
The council followed by approving a resolution accepting a FEMA AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grants) for funding for a fire protection sprinkler system for the Douglas Fire department in the amount of $95,238.09 for the betterment of the fire department and the Douglas community.
The city would be required to match 5% which is estimated at $4,761.91.
A purchase of bid in the amount of $130,000 for 1.99 acres of city owned vacant land on the north side of 11th Street approximately 815 feet east of Pan American Avenue, by Cox Communications was approved. The intended use of this property is to construct a hub for broadband deployment in the city of Douglas.
Prior to the regular meeting the mayor and council spent over an hour in executive session discussing the potential sale of a city owned parcel located on 15th Street and Van Buren as well as five city owned lots in the Rancho La Perilla and the parcel containing the T Hanger at the Douglas Municipal Airport.
Back in open session Mayor Donald Huish instructed city staff to pursue the second bidder at a price consistent with the first bidder after the first bidder withdrew its offer for the property at 15th Street and Van Buren. Staff was directed to go out for bid for the five lots.
The mayor also instructed staff to prepare to take over possession of the T Hanger on Nov. 12, 2022 as the 30-year lease expires.