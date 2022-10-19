DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with its donation of 80 acres of land west of Douglas and certain utilities to the General Services Administration (GSA) that will be used for the new proposed commercial port of entry.

The approval of the donation acceptance agreement ordinance was made at the Oct. 12 Douglas City Council meeting.

