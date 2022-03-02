DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with its intent to sell the Rancho La Perilla Apartments located on Leslie Canyon Road by the golf course.
At a special meeting Feb. 23, the city council met in executive session for close to 90 minutes to discuss not only the $4.8 million bid from Build Investments LLC, but also to conduct personnel evaluations for Luis Peroza, city treasurer, and Alma Andrade, city clerk.
Back in open session, mayor pro-tempore Marget Morales, who was filling in for Mayor Donald Huish, accepted a nomination from Ray Shelton that was seconded by Michael Baldenegro that the city should proceed with preparing a purchase agreement of the apartment complex.
The city has a $3.9 million loan on the property, and the $4.8 million being offered will pay off the loan and leave the city with an estimated $950,000 in available revenue.
Erik Landvik, owner of Build Investments LLC, which has offices in Windsor, Colorado, and Scottsdale, was at the meeting and addressed the council regarding the proposed purchase.
Landvik said he has been a real estate investor and broker since 1991.
“I became interested in Douglas because it seemed like a really nice place,” he said. “I have investments in other towns, other places in Arizona. The way that this came about was we began talking about it a year and a half ago and we’ve had discussions off and on about purchasing the apartments, which sometimes included the golf course and RV Park. But we continued with our interest.”
Landvik said he recently sold some property and has the cash required to make the purchase of the complex.
“I’m doing this with a 1031-exchange which is an IRS program,” he said. “The identifying feature of this is that this defers my taxes until I sell the next property. So, for me, it’s a significant incentive to invest quickly rather than sit back and analyze the situation and take my time.”
Shelton directly asked Landvik “why are you buying this? Is this for investment? Are you going to try and flip it in two to three years? What’s your intentions?”
Landvick said his intention is to hold the property for two reasons.
“One, I like the longterm prospects of this,” he said. “Two is I like the financing of this. So, there is no reason for me to get rid of it.”
Shelton asked Landvick what other cities in Arizona he owns property. He said he has properties in Phoenix and Flagstaff. He looked at Tucson, but he’d rather invest in Douglas.
“I like the longterm prospects of Douglas,” he said. “I also grew up in a small town. I’d like to live in a place where I don’t have to dodge traffic, etc. Douglas offers a lot of possibilities.”
Landick said he needs to get to know the management team at Rancho La Perilla and evaluate it before deciding what to do with the staff and the rent the tenants pay.
“I’m very much a people person,” he said. “I like sitting down and getting to know people. I’d prefer to not make any statements until I figure out who’s there. Nothing is going to change right off.”
Robert Finch, a resident of Rancho La Perilla, expressed concerns over staff and rent regarding the possible sale.
“My wife and I have been living in Douglas for nine months,” he said. “We both lost our jobs due to COVID. She was fortunate enough to get work with USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), and we transferred here. Never been to Douglas before. That was a huge risk. Half of the complex is government, Border Patrol, CBP, USDA and a lot of those people were not as fortunate as us to have a choice to move here.
“A lot of those people are just starting out making roughly $35,000 per year. I appreciate what the gentleman said about not raising rents right away. It’s a nice complex. We like it there.”
Finch told Landvick he appreciated him coming to the council meeting and letting everyone know what his intentions are.
City officials said it will take a minimum of three months before the sale of the Rancho La Perilla Complex is completed.
In other action at the special meeting, the acting mayor and council heard a presentation from Douglas City Planner James Osborn regarding the establishment of an entertainment district and a historic overlay zone in the downtown area.
Osborn said an entertainment district would be an economic development tool for downtown bringing with it a diverse mix of businesses and housing. It would offer cultural, social and entertainment uses.
He said the historic preservation overlay zoning district focuses on important buildings and the planning and zoning commission will be presented with amendments at the March 8 public hearing.
Osborn said that without changes to its licensing agreement via the entertainment district designation, “Douglas can’t compete, can’t thrive.”