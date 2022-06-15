DOUGLAS — There was no debate and very little discussion regarding the Douglas City Council’s decision to rename the playground area at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Eighth Street Park after local war hero Army Sgt. 1st Class Frank Vejar, who was killed during the Korean War.
The unanimous approval of the resolution was made at the June 8 city council meeting.
On Nov. 30, 1950, Vejar was reported missing in North Korea. His remains were recovered on April 14, 2020, after being lost for nearly 70 years. He was buried alongside his parents in the veterans’ section of Calvary Cemetery.
Douglas resident Leslie Pollard, also a veteran, initiated the move presenting a citizen’s request to name a city facility after Vejar on April 6. Two weeks later, he returned with a signed petition requesting that a city facility be named after Vejar. Pollard proposed Placita park on G Avenue in Douglas for Vejar; however, officials are advocating to name the Veterans Park playground after him instead.
Pollard was present at the June 8 meeting and expressed his sincere appreciation for veterans and thanked the city taking an interest in his cause.
“Never forgotten,” Pollard said.
While addressing the council Pollard requested the names of three individuals missing in action from Douglas be added to the naming of the memorial, which the city council agreed to, adding an addendum to their motion which unanimously approved.
The resolution was amended to include the names of missing soldier, Cpl. Gerardo R. Aldana, Sgt. Richard C. Encinas and Pvt. 2nd Class Felix M. Yanez.
Anita Rose, Vejar’s sister, who was 7 years old the day she and her mom received the news her brother had been declared missing, was in attendance at the council meeting.
“This is such a great honor for all our family,” she said. “His name is now going to be in that park forever and as Mr. Pollard said, ‘never forgotten.’ My brother really loved this community and for our city leaders to do this is such an amazing honor.”
City officials said they would construct a memorial plaque to install at the park at which time a formal dedication date will be announced.
In other action, the mayor and council approved a resolution that authorizes the city of Douglas to carry out a memorandum of understanding with the Douglas Veterans Memorial Committee. The MOU assures that the memorial’s upkeep and maintenance will be consistent and uniform. Routine maintenance expenses will be included in the park’s operating budgets in the future. Members of the DVMC along with representatives of those veterans who had died and were still present attended the council meeting.
The council took a moment to present Raul “Skipper” Fraijo with an appreciation plaque recognizing him for his more than 20 years of service to the memorial.
Luwanna Diffie informed the council the completed memorial was dedicated on Veteran’s Day, Nov 11, 2000, adding it was built solely off donations from the Douglas community and without the use of any government funds.
“This was all from the Douglas community,” she said. “It is unlike anything else in the country. The project’s completion was the responsibility of a committee of 29 persons. It took a heroic effort to raise almost $30,000 in three years in a low-income community.’
Diffie said the criteria for being on the memorial are: DD214 (a certificate from the military representing the complete, verified record of a service member’s time in the military) and must include Douglas as their home address, must have attended Douglas High School, and must have been killed in action.
At the start of the council meeting, council members Mitch Lindemann from Ward 2, Ray Shelton from Ward 4 and Jose Grijalva from Ward 6 were sworn back into their respective seats by Judge Alma Vildosola. All three council members ran unopposed in the latest election.
Also approved at the meeting was the final reading of the property tax levy on a $100,000 assessed value which will continue at $115.19 annually.
The move will keep the average property tax at $80.63 per year for a property valued at $70,000. The city’s levy will rise to $12,401 as a result of new development and a minor increase in valuation.