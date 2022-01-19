DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council met behind closed doors for more than 90 minutes Jan. 12, discussing options to possibly offload several sections of land.
The closed-door executive session was part of the regular city council meeting held this month at the Douglas Visitors Center since the council chambers at City Hall are undergoing renovation.
Mayor Donald Huish was absent and Mayor Pro Tempore Margaret Moales presided over the meeting but did so remotely along with city manager Ana Urquijo.
The sections of land the city owned properties city leaders are considering is the golf course and RV Park north of Douglas along with the Rancho La Perilla Apartments parcel numbers 410-08-001, 410-08-002, 410-08-003 and 410-09-004, as well as city-owned properties north of 11th Street, west of Pan American Avenue with parcel number 409-06-020T; 15th Street and Van Buren with parcel number 410-32-121; and First Street and F Avenue with parcel number 409-13-190.
In the open meeting, Morales instructed staff to move forward with the sale and or lease of the property with a purchase agreement and to come back before the mayor and council with that information.
In other business, the mayor and council agreed to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Cochise County to provide election supplies and services for the city of Douglas primary and general elections that are scheduled for March 8 and May 17. The March 8 primary election is for council seats in Wards 2, 4, and 6; the May 17 general election is for consideration of City Charter amendments. The IGA is required in order to secure election services from Cochise County.
Ward 2 is represented by Mitch Lindemann; Ward 4, Ray Shelton; and Ward 6, Jose Grijalva. All three are running unopposed.
It was announced at the meeting that on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, the Cochise County Recorder’s office will mail ballots to active registered voters.
The expense for both elections will be charged to the general election line item for budget year 2021-22.
The city council also agreed to a lease agreement that will go into effect immediately between the city and A&P Southwest LLC, the construction company doing the work on the new wing at Douglas High School.
The lease agreement is for 42,000 square feet of vacant land right across the street from the Douglas High School gymnasium that will be used for construction employee parking for approximately 75 vehicles during the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Council members were told A&P contractors were advised about the youth baseball field used during the summer and the potential risks to vehicles as a result of foul balls leaving the field. They were reportedly OK with that liability and also with sharing the parking lot with the Little League during that time
A&P proposed to improve the property by laying material for parking.
The space that is being leased at $500 per month with the condition it would be improved with aggregate base material. The term is for eight months with an available extension for an additional eight months.
The contest winners from the Gingerbread House Contest as well as the Douglas Business Network’s Best Decorated House were recognized by the mayor and council. First place in the Gingerbread House Contest went to Manuel Cruz and Alex Chavez; second place, Mia and Noah Villalobos; and third place went to Carlos Benavente.
For the Best Decorated Christmas House, first place was awarded to Donna Henderson; second place, Julie and Carmen Johnson Flores; third place, Alexis Rosario. The Community Members Choice Award went to the Jeremy Godoy family.