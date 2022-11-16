DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is moving forward with its intent to purchase the old Food City building on San Antonio Avenue for $900,000.

At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the city hall council chambers the proposed purchase was unanimously approved and placed on its second reading, which will be discussed when the mayor and council meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a special 5:30 p.m. meeting.

