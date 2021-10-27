DOUGLAS — By a vote of 5-2 with council members Danya Acosta and Jose Grijalva voting against, the Douglas City Council approved the first reading of the proposed ordinance that would raise water and sewer rates beginning in January 2022. Residents would see an increase of approximately $1.61 on their March bill.
The approval came at the Oct. 13 city council meeting. No one from the community was present to ask questions or object to the proposed increases.
The passage of the first reading serves as a notice to local residents that the city is considering raising its water and sewer rates.
The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the Nov. 10 regular meeting with the third and final approval scheduled for December’s meeting.
Just as he has stated in two previous meetings Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager, noted the City has not increased water and sewer rates since 2012 and the cost to maintain the systems has increased and the demand continues to grow.
“Clean water is also getting costlier and harder to obtain,” he said. “Our rates have been one of the lowest if not the lowest in the state. While we like to keep our rates stable, we must continue to manage our utility system in a financially responsible fashion while impacting our customers as little as possible.”
Pedroza noted there is a need to either deepen or drill three new wells at the approximate cost of $1.6 million for each well.
“We also need to update our monitoring system, which is a computerized system that alerts us about our water levels,” he said. “That is currently obsolete and needs to be in place. We need to replace both heavy and small equipment as well. We also need backup generators. When the power goes down, our well production stops. We need the backups to continue the water production in order to continue to serve the community.”
Pedroza stated at least five different sewer lines around town are old and need to be replaced.
“We’ve estimated that five blocks is going to cost close to $500,000,” he said. “We also need heavy and small equipment for that project as well.”
Pedroza said the proposal calls for a 2.5% base fee and a 5% consumption increase the first three years followed by 3.5% user increase and a 8.5% consumption increase in year four and five.
“The consumers of water who use less would see a smaller increase in their bills compared to those who use more,” he said. “On an average, residential bill with a 5,000 gallon water consumption which is about average here. The first year is about 61 cents on average; 63 cents the second year; 66 cents the third year followed by $1.03 and $1.09 for a total of $4.02 increase at the end of year five.”
On the sewer side, Pedroza reported the proposal calls for a 4% increase each year which would amount to $1 increase the first year, $1.04 the second; $1.08 the third; $1.13 the fourth year and $1.17 the fifth year for a total increase of at the end of the fifth year being $5.42 inside the city limits.
The total increase on the average bill at the end of year five would be $9.44 before taxes, $9.86 with taxes included for the basic residential customer.
Businesses would be impacted differently.
“There are different meter sizes,” he said. “They get charged based on the size of their meter.”
Pedroza said these fees will not be enough to cover the cost of a new well.
“We are raising these fees enough that we will be able to acquire debt to finance these large capital improvements,” he said.
Mayor Donald Huish stated at the meeting he understands anytime you raise fees for city services its a very difficult process, but he also commended the city staff and council for taking this issue on.
“We have to combat the deterioration of our infrastructure, and this is one area that we can accomplish that,” he said. “We do want to maintain the level of services that we offer, and we can do it in the most efficient way maximizing the minimal increases that we’re talking about.”
Hours after the council meeting, councilwoman Acosta took to her Ward 3 Facebook page explaining her vote.
“Tonight I voted against the water and sewer increase,” she wrote. “I understand and have been explained many times what the needs are for our infrastructure and service but I am listening to those I represent, the residents of Douglas. Please reach out to me directly and let me know what your thoughts are on this subject.”
“Thank you for standing up and representing your constituents,” Tanya Duarte replied.