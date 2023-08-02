DOUGLAS — By a slim 3-2 vote with council members Jose Grijalva and Michael Baldenegro voting “no” the Douglas City Council approved its fiscal year 2023/24 budget of $71,735,643 at a July 28 special meeting.
The new budget is $12,234,361 less than what was proposed in the tentative budget at the June 14 council meeting.
Prior to the special meeting where the budget was formally approved, a public hearing was held where members of the community could ask questions. The public hearing closed after about five minutes after no questions were asked.
During the special meeting City Manager Ana Urquijo and Finance Director Alejandro Martinez detailed background information regarding the proposed budget.
“We received news that we were going to receive $647,131 less than anticipated for state shared revenues,” Martinez said, “of which $555,638 affects the general budget directly. The rest affects the HURF (Highway User Revenue Fund) funding.”
Martinez addressed ways he plans on bridging that gap, some of which included the elimination of debt service for the city’s asphalt plant, which knocks out $211,000 from general fund expenditures.
“There are some plans to still buy asphalt from a contractor out of Sierra Vista to continue our streets projects,” he said. “We’re also recommending postponing the hiring of new general fund personnel requests that were made until January of 2024. That will generate a savings of roughly $300,000 to the general fund.”
Grijalva expressed some concern regarding the budget and made a motion that was seconded by Baldenegro to amend the current budget and go with the original budget that was presented in June. The $555,638 shortfall would be funded with cash from the $400,000 council line item and the remaining $155,638 from the reserve funding.
The amendment failed 2-3 with Grijalva and Baldenegro voting in favor and council members Mitch Lindemann and Margaret Morales and Mayor Donald Huish voting against.
“This is the first time since I have been here council has not been in the budget meetings,” Grijalva said. “We usually have been. So, what we found out is that DPD (Douglas Police Department) asked for four more cops we don’t have money for. We never have money for a sprinkler system at the fire department. They had to get that through grants. The asphalt plant is something we would have been excited for because that puts us in control of our streets. We can fix our own streets because of the asphalt that we have there. Now we have to depend on a private company that may have leases or relationships with other cities so we might be getting delayed in some projects.”
Grijalva believes the council should be sharing in the growing pains of this budget.
“The $555,000 impact from the general fund we need to be able to take that from operating budget funds, not from our reserve fund,” Urquijo said. “We eliminated the recommendation from the asphalt plant to reduce the debt service that would have been part of the operating budget. The reserve is the one that is not operational. The council budget would be considered operating money.”
“I just don’t think it’s fair that we’re cutting needed personnel and waiting until the middle of the fiscal year,” Grijalva responded. “This is my frustration. We were not included in the first budget talks to help out with the budget. This is a decision that we also make but were not included in. The same people who budgeted with the shortfall now are making the decisions on how to fund it. I know its policy, not law, and it’s our own policy, so I say we make an exception for that and next year we’re a little more careful with the budget process.”
Morales urged the council to proceed with adopting the budget that was being proposed and trust Urquijo and her staff.
“They know the work that needs to be done,” she said.
The motion for the original budget passed 3-2 with Huish, Lindemann and Morales voting in favor and Grijalva and Baldenegro against.
In other action the mayor and council awarded a contract bid to KE&G Construction Inc. of Sierra Vista for $140,390 to repair and pave Washington Avenue at Hohokam Drive in front of Paul Huber Middle School.
The money is being taken from the $700,000 that is allocated for pavement improvements in this year’s budget.
Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza said they will work with the schools to discuss the best traffic control methods and make sure that message is relayed to the parents.
Grijalva expressed frustration with this project as well, saying it will be taking place when school is in session and was not done during the summer when there was no school.
“That street in front of Huber is one of the busiest,” he said. “Washington takes up Huber’s entrances. The timing for me is inconsiderate of the parents and the schools. We need to take our community into perspective here. It’s needed. The timing is just way wrong for me.”
“We are aware there will be some disturbance in that area, but we will work with the contractor to make sure there is traffic flow happening,” Pedroza said.
“I agree in a perfect world the timing could have been better, however I’d hate for anyone to think that we’re doing this just because we think we can without regard to people’s needs,” Huish said. “I would hope that what we’re not portraying, and I’ll believe that’s what we’re not portraying. We’re going to do the best we can with the situation that we have. In a perfect world we’d have all kinds of money to do our streets.”