DOUGLAS — By a slim 3-2 vote with council members Jose Grijalva and Michael Baldenegro voting “no” the Douglas City Council approved its fiscal year 2023/24 budget of $71,735,643 at a July 28 special meeting.

The new budget is $12,234,361 less than what was proposed in the tentative budget at the June 14 council meeting.

