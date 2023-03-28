DOUGLAS − The Douglas City Council presented an annexation update at its March 22 special meeting at the city hall council chambers.

Xenia Gonzalez, the Neighborhood Resources & Grants director for the city of Douglas, stated the city should consider annexation as it provides boundaries, making the provision of city services easier and more efficient.

