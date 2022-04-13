DOUGLAS — Public recognition, bid awards and the approval of several ordinances and resolutions are scheduled for Wednesday night at the Douglas City Council’s regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Prior to the regular meeting, two public hearings are scheduled. The first will take place at 5:30 p.m. regarding zoning regulations mentioned in the third reading of Ordinance 22-1143 and 22-1145.
The second public hearing is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. regarding the city of Douglas Housing Authority Section 8 Administrative Plan.
At the regular meeting, the mayor and council will attempt to recognize Gary Clark for his outstanding dedication to the Douglas community. Clark was scheduled to be honored at the March meeting but was unable to attend.
During the consent agenda portion of the meeting, a bid award to Pros Consulting for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan is expected to be approved.
According to background information supplied, on Jan. 12 staff put out a Request for Qualifications to seek a qualified vendor to assist the city in developing a Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The bid was published in accordance with the City Charter from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10. One bid was received from Pros Consulting Inc. at a cost of $89,830 with an optional $5,500 for a customized website page for project updates and public engagement.
During the 2021 budget process, the mayor and council approved capital funding for a Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The Parks and Recreation Master Plan will serve as the city’s guiding document that will assess current and future recreational needs, evaluate feasible options, develop a strategic action plan and budget for long-term or phased-in development and improvements. This plan will lay out an organizational framework for improving parks and recreation facilities, programs, and services to better serve the public. In addition to the funds set aside for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the mayor and council approved $400,000 to begin implementing the Parks and Recreation Master Plan upon completion.
Packet information states the funds for this service will cost $95,330 and will come out of the CIP Fund.
A third reading of Ordinance 22-1142, which deals with departmental reorganization within the city, is expected to take place as well. Third readings for Ordinances 22-1143 and 22-1145 regarding zoning regulations will also come before the council for approval.
The first reading of Ordinance 22-1146, which deals with the levying of the assessed valuation of property a rate upon each $100 of valuation sufficient to raise the amount estimated to be required in the annual budget and providing funds for General Municipal Expenses, all for the fiscal year ending June 30. Every fiscal year the city of Douglas is required to adopt its annual property tax levy and submit certification of the levy to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors no later than the third Monday in August. This year the certification must be submitted on or before Aug. 15.
City staff recommends keeping the property tax rate at 1.1519, which would increase the city’s levy by $12,401 due to new construction and slight increase in valuation. The city’s portion of the property tax levy on $100,000 assessed value would remain the same as last year, at $115.19 per year.
On the average home valuation of $70,000 it would be $80.63 per year. The primary property tax levy is used to pay for the general operations expenses of the city government.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.