Douglas City Council to consider purchasing Food City building

The Douglas City Council will consider purchasing the old Food City building at its Nov. 9 regular meeting.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The possible purchase of the Food City building on San Antonio Avenue is one of the items the Douglas City Council is expected to discuss at its monthly city council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The proposed sale price of the building is $900,000 plus an approximate $500,000 additional in upgrades.

