Douglas City Council to consider purchasing Food City building

DOUGLAS — The possible purchase of the Food City building on San Antonio Avenue is one of the items the Douglas City Council is expected to discuss at its monthly city council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The proposed sale price of the building is $900,000 plus an approximate $500,000 additional in upgrades.
According to background information being supplied to the mayor and council after Food City closed in October 2021, the city has hosted several prospective grocery stores hoping to get them to agree to open a store in the building.
“Some showed interest in the future but most signaled challenges to coming to Douglas due to demographics of Douglas not meeting their business model,” the information states.
The possibility of purchasing the Food City building was brought up in order to help in the development and attraction of a new grocer and to ensure the building does not get sold for other purposes and leave a void in grocery service in the city.
City leaders approached Pacific Resources Associates LLC, owners of the building, to negotiate a price.
“The original asking price was around $2.1 million,” the information states. “The seller was very much interested in the city taking over the building and continuing to see it as a grocery store for the community. The price negotiated is $900,000 for the building and adjacent parking lot area, excluding the old pharmacy section owned by another private party.”
The sale proposed is “as is” and the owner would share maintenance records of the building and allow the city to perform an inspection of the building.
The building is vacant, without air conditioning or any grocer equipment. The roof is about 12 years old and other areas of the building will require a more detailed inspection. It is apparent that the building will need some investment into at least HVAC and other items that would make the building more marketable.
The city is projecting, based on a walkthrough of the facility but without having a formal inspection, up to $500,000 in repairs on the building.
“With a projection of $1.4 million investment, we will develop a model that will return the investment back to city coffers within a period of 5-10 years depending on the negotiations of lease amount or purchase price with the potential grocer,” the background information reads. “The city owning the building can pose an advantage to private sector grocer looking to lease or buy from the city. The city sees this investment as a need for the community.”
City leaders recommend utilizing funding from the current $4.3 million unrestricted contingency reserve fund for the purchase.
Another item on the council agenda includes discussion on a sale of land on the southwest corner of 15th Street and Van Buren Avenue between the city and Encarnacion and Nadia Denise Baez.
Background information on this item states the city went out to bid for the sale of the vacant parcel, an old and now abandoned well site. On May 11 the mayor and council awarded the bid to Byrd’s Construction with a purchase price of $56,500. Byrd’s Construction backed out of the contract and the second bidder, Encarnacion and Nadia Denise Baez, increased their bid to $60,000.
The Baez’s plan is to build two homes on this parcel that will be in conformity with the Douglas Municipal Code and Zoning regulations.
“The proposed buyer would be responsible for all closing costs,” information provided by the city reads. “There is a $5,000 earnest money deposit required applied to the purchase price. All sale price amounts shall be paid upon closing. There is no city financing included.”
At the start of the meeting Mayor Donald Huish will deliver a proclamation declaring Saturday, Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday in Douglas.
The meeting, which will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.