DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers at which time there will be a presentation and discussion regarding the possible annexation of several areas outside city limits.

On Aug. 14, 2019, the mayor and council established an annexation policy through a resolution. On June 17, 2020, the mayor and council authorized city officials to start an annexation attempt for the Sunnyside Fire District/Bay Acres area. Due to the pandemic, the annexation attempt didn’t begin until 2021. After one year the attempt was unsuccessful.

