DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers at which time there will be a presentation and discussion regarding the possible annexation of several areas outside city limits.
On Aug. 14, 2019, the mayor and council established an annexation policy through a resolution. On June 17, 2020, the mayor and council authorized city officials to start an annexation attempt for the Sunnyside Fire District/Bay Acres area. Due to the pandemic, the annexation attempt didn’t begin until 2021. After one year the attempt was unsuccessful.
The presentation at the March 22 special meeting will allow those that took part in the annexation attempts to provide lessons learned from the previous attempt and introduce four areas where they would like to continue annexation attempts in a staggered fashion.
Maps will be displayed in the presentation for the Westward Reach, Sunnyside Fire District/Bay Acres, Pirtleville and Northern Peak areas.
There will also be a presentation on the continuation of zoning code text and map amendments.
The purpose of Zoning Code Text and Zoning Districts Map Amendments is to align intention and regulations supporting development and redevelopment of residential and commercial properties while providing staff more administrative authority to expedite decisions and interpretations on certain land use, zoning, and development requests and issues.
The city council also is expected to approve the awarding of a bid in the amount of $952,921 that will come from the Water CIP Fund for arsenic treatment as part of the rehabilitation of Well 14, located on the west side of the city near Oak Avenue and North County Hospital Road.
According to Luis Pedroza, Douglas deputy city manager, Well 14 was the best producing well about 13 years ago for the city. The well was taken out of production in 2010 when the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality raised the arsenic threshold standards from 0.50 to 0.10 mg/L.
“We are going with an arsenic treatment plant for this well to remove arsenic levels to compliant levels per ADEQ,” Pedroza said. “The well still has a good static water level at 237 feet and produces about 650 gallons per minute. The city intends to purchase this treatment plant, get it permitted by ADEQ and ADWR (Arizona Department of Water Resources) and put it back into the system. We have also applied for a USDA grant for this well to help us with up to 50% of the rehabilitation costs.”
Pedroza states the city is required to test for these chemicals, like it does for all its other wells.
“Arsenic is a naturally occurring chemical element found in the earth and throughout Arizona,” he said. “ADEQ has established thresholds that it allows to have in potable drinking water. This plant will allow us to be compliant with ADEQ standards by cleaning traces of this chemical. Today, arsenic treatment is more cost effective, with the ability to regenerate its filtration system (media) and continue to treat water for these known chemicals.”
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online on the city’s YouTube channel.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone